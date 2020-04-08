Bullhead City adult hospitalized with Mohave County’s 24th coronavirus case

KINGMAN - Another new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Mohave County on Tuesday, April 7. It was the second confirmed case of the day and the 24th since the first case was confirmed in the county on Tuesday, March 24.

According to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, the new patient is an adult from Bullhead City over the age 65 who is hospitalized. County public health nurses will conduct a contact investigation as soon as possible. A news release noted that it has not yet been determined if the case is related to travel, another known case, or community spread.

It was the third case in the Bullhead City service area. There have been 14 positive cases confirmed in Lake Havasu City, and seven in Kingman.

Statewide, the Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting 2,726 cases and 80 deaths at 1 p.m., Tuesday. Of those, 1,559 cases are in Maricopa County.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.