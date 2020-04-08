OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 09
Weather  38.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Bullhead City adult hospitalized with Mohave County’s 24th coronavirus case

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: April 8, 2020 1:25 p.m.

KINGMAN - Another new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Mohave County on Tuesday, April 7. It was the second confirmed case of the day and the 24th since the first case was confirmed in the county on Tuesday, March 24.

According to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, the new patient is an adult from Bullhead City over the age 65 who is hospitalized. County public health nurses will conduct a contact investigation as soon as possible. A news release noted that it has not yet been determined if the case is related to travel, another known case, or community spread.

It was the third case in the Bullhead City service area. There have been 14 positive cases confirmed in Lake Havasu City, and seven in Kingman.

Statewide, the Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting 2,726 cases and 80 deaths at 1 p.m., Tuesday. Of those, 1,559 cases are in Maricopa County.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Coronavirus count rises to 21 cases in Mohave County
Number of coronavirus cases in Kingman increases to 9
Mohave County records 8th case of coronvirus
Kingman logs 7th case of coronavirus
Mohave County records ninth, tenth cases of COVID-19
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State