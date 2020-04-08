Bullhead City adult hospitalized with Mohave County’s 24th coronavirus case
KINGMAN - Another new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Mohave County on Tuesday, April 7. It was the second confirmed case of the day and the 24th since the first case was confirmed in the county on Tuesday, March 24.
According to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, the new patient is an adult from Bullhead City over the age 65 who is hospitalized. County public health nurses will conduct a contact investigation as soon as possible. A news release noted that it has not yet been determined if the case is related to travel, another known case, or community spread.
It was the third case in the Bullhead City service area. There have been 14 positive cases confirmed in Lake Havasu City, and seven in Kingman.
Statewide, the Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting 2,726 cases and 80 deaths at 1 p.m., Tuesday. Of those, 1,559 cases are in Maricopa County.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
- Fifth Positive Case of COVID-19 in Mohave County Confirmed
- Mohave 911: Friday, April 13, 2012
- Update: Coronavirus cases grow to 7 in Mohave County; some Kingman library patrons warned to watch for symptoms
- Kingman Center of the Arts and The Smith Center bringing theater to Kingman elementary schools
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- First positive COVID-19 case reported in Kingman
- Obituary
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- Kingman man gets 4 years for theft of cash-filled suitcase
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Update: Coronavirus cases grow to 7 in Mohave County; some Kingman library patrons warned to watch for symptoms
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Mohave County COVID-19 case triggers executive order regarding business closures
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Fifth Positive Case of COVID-19 in Mohave County Confirmed
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: