OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 09
Weather  38.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman keeps reading despite locked doors at the library

Mohave County Library in Kingman, 3269 N Burbank St. moved many its operations online, offering many free resources during this difficult time. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County Library in Kingman, 3269 N Burbank St. moved many its operations online, offering many free resources during this difficult time. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 8, 2020 2:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – With schools closed and all non-essential movement of residents frozen due to the coronavirus, the Mohave County Library in Kingman, 3269 N Burbank St. and other library locations can provide ways to entertain and educate yourself.

The library has moved its operations online, offering many free resources during this difficult time. Available 24/7, all resources are accessible with a Mohave County library card.

“We started a week ago so I don’t know the numbers yet,” said Bruce Carter of Mohave County Library District. “We will see the report at the end of the month. But we have noted an increase of phone calls and inquiries about our online resources.”

People call and want to know how to download a book, Carter said, noting some seem to be new users.

Those who don’t have a library card can sign up online to obtain immediate access to these resources. Members with expired library cards can renew them by email or phone.

The library’s digital collection is not as impressive as the physical body of volumes amassed in 10 county libraries, Carter said.

“Some older stuff might be hard to find,” he said about the digital library. “But we do digitalize a lot of new things and bestsellers.”

Among online resources one can find free online homework tutoring available from noon to 10 p.m. For younger children, the library offers Tumblebook Library, which includes over 1,000 interactive storybooks with animation, sound, music and narration, as well as puzzles and games. There are resources for middle and upper grades, and eBooks are available for Kindle and other e-reader devices. Magazines, audiobooks and educational databases and encyclopedias can also be accessed.

The library has over 25,000 eBooks and eAudiobooks for adults, plus a variety of online databases on numerous topics including genealogy legal forms and information, jobs and career resources, and information in support of lifelong learning and technological skills.

Library staff are available by phone or by email during business hours to help you get started with these resources, answer your questions, or provide suggestions.

Visit www.mohavecountylibrary.us for details.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Library offers online accessibility
Access free digital services from the library
Library services in Kingman E-volving
Seven things to do at the local library
Library adds online service to aid students with homework
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State