Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Kingman logs 7th case of coronavirus

Mohave County has announced that an adult age 20-44 from the Kingman area has tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s the seventh case recorded in the Kingman area. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 8, 2020 10:03 a.m.

KINGMAN - An adult from the Kingman area has become the seventh city resident to test positive for the coronavirus.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced the latest case, involving an adult age 20-44 who is isolated at home, on Tuesday, April 7.

That brings the number of confirmed cases in the county to 23, including 14 in the Lake Havasu City service area and two in the Bullhead City Service area. There has been one death – a Lake Havasu area adult over age 65 who had underlying health conditions. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 570 Mohave County residents have been tested.

Kingman Regional Medical Center has tested 273 individuals for the virus, and 243 results have been returned. Of those, 236 tests were negative and seven were positive, with one patient hospitalized.

According to the county, the latest case is the result of “community spread.” County public health nurses are conducting a contact investigation.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 2,726 cases and 80 deaths in the state as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.

Nationwide, more than 406,000 cases and nearly 14,000 deaths have been logged.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

State