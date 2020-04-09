OFFERS
Health Director: Pandemic may peak in Mohave County in late April

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley wished for a “crystal ball” to give a definitive answer, but according to the Phoenix Fire Department’s model, the peak of the pandemic for Mohave County would fall between April 23 and 30. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 9, 2020 6:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley wished for a “crystal ball” to give a definitive answer, but according to the Phoenix Fire Department’s model, the peak of the pandemic for Mohave County would fall between April 23 and 30.

“They are assuming the peak will come to the metro Phoenix area on April 16 and will last about a week,” Burley said. “And we tend to lag behind them a week or so in terms of the number of cases rising.”

“Don’t you think this far out it will be a little different,” asked District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson, who attended remotely. He noted Lake Havasu City has quite a number of cases but Bullhead City doesn’t. Given that Mohave County’s cities are 40-60 miles apart, he theorized some may experience the peak later.

“I wish I had a crystal ball to give an answer,” Burley said. “Yes, that might very likely be the case.”

Mohave County had recorded 28 cases of coronavirus and two deaths through Wednesday, April 8, and is investigating each case tracking contacts. Public Health is updating their webpage multiple times a day, Burley said, reminding residents to refresh the page periodically to make sure they are looking at the most current information. You can visit the page at https://covid-19-mohave.hub.arcgis.com/

Burley said the Public Health Department meets with their community partners each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. Those partners include all the local jurisdictions, hospitals, community service agencies, first responders, community health centers, schools, parks and others.

They all are part of public health network, Burley said, and it is crucial they remain well-informed. Typical agenda items includes the county’s hospital capacity, such as the number of ICU bed and ventilators or the supply of personal protective equipment.

The Public Health Department is looking into purchasing more N95 masks.

“We have been using our strategic national stockpile products that we have received from the state,” Burley said. “We pushed all of that out into the community.”

County health officials are also looking into methods to re-sterilize N95 masks, as it is being done by some agencies within the state, Burley said.

“There’s some science behind it,” she added. “But as of right now, it is still not a recommended practice.”

