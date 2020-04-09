OFFERS
Kingman Regional Medical Center is looking at tests for COVID-19 antibodies

Brian Turney, KRMC CEO

Brian Turney, KRMC CEO

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 9, 2020 5:11 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, April 9, 2020 6:31 PM

KINGMAN – In addition to COVID-19 tests, national and local health officials are looking at serology tests for COVID-19 antibodies as a way to reopen the U.S. economy.

“We are looking at it as an institution,” said Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Brian Turney at a Mohave County press conference on Tuesday, April 7. “It’s a serology test. In an essence, it can show if people have been exposed or had COVID by looking at their antibodies.”

KRMC continues discussions on the issue. The tests should be available in a few weeks and the KRMC pathologists’ team is already looking at how to implement such tests in Kingman.

“I think it is going to be a valuable tool,” Turney said, pointing out that testing for antibodies could be a first step to start lifting social restrictions.

Having good, combined testing on both sides – current cases and people who have had the coronavirus – should show how the population has been exposed to a particular illness, Turney said. When a lot of people have had the coronavirus and developed antibodies, the risk factor changes and you might be able to lift restrictions sooner.

“That would be a responsible way to do that,” Turney said.

He also promised that once KRMC figures out the issue, he will be talking to Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley to potentially implement such tests countywide.

Antibody tests could be crucial in making sure health workers can work or return to work if they have been sick. The first coronavirus antibody test was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, April 2.

