Mohave County Medical Corps Reserve seeks volunteers

KINGMAN – Mohave County Medical Reserve Corps needs your help.

“There are maybe 10 MRC units in Arizona,” said Paul Pitts from Mohave County Department of Public Health’s Emergency Preparedness and Response Division. One of the many hats he is wearing is MCMRC coordinator. “Not every county has a team. Our program fluctuated over the years, too. Once we had 100 members, now we have about 40 active volunteers.”

Each MRC unit varies in makeup, and some are not associated with a county’s health department. Some are purely veterinary support like in Colorado, Pitts said, or just medical rescue as in Maricopa County.

Ninety percent of Mohave County MRC is nonmedical and involved in day-to-day public health support, from logistics to paperwork.

“Because our medical staff work full-time, the majority of our team is nonmedical,” Pitts said. “And that’s fine because nurses and doctors can’t function without them. Just like a hospital that can’t function without food service, housekeeping, clerical and security services. The problem is, volunteerism in the U.S. appears to be struggling. I don’t think people volunteer as much as before.”

It is important to know that MRC are secondary responders, as opposed to community response teams, like SAR units, which assist fire departments at each emergency.

“Anyone who wants to help,” Pitts said. “You don’t have to be available full-time. There are minimum training requirements, an online training, very easy courses. You also learn the chain of command.”

The point is volunteers are not expected to crawl through the rubble to save lives. It’s more about providing drinks and snacks for those who will. MCMRC meets every other month to train, but most of the time, they are on standby.

MCMRC played a huge role during the swine flu outbreak in 2009, first helping with things like paperwork. Then, when the vaccine was available, they distributed supplies and manned a call center for weeks.

In 2013, during the Dean Peak Fire, they helped evacuate the Hualapai Mountains and set up a shelter and a receiving center for the first 24 hours until the Red Cross arrived.

MRC units date back to one of the nation’s biggest tragedies.

“Before 9/11 there was no organized nationwide program to utilize medical volunteers,” Pitts said. “The attacks demonstrated the need for such a program, to be able to identify, vet and organize medical and nonmedical volunteers.”

There was a medical conference taking place in New York when the attacks of 9/11 happened. The participants, medical volunteers, rushed to the hospital near ground zero and waited for the injured who never came.

Shortly after 9/11 the federal government paid for the first 70 MRC units, one of them in Tucson.

“That program proved wonderful,” Pitts said, noting it provided a way to quickly check credentials of doctors and nurses.

“Volunteers have their IDs, shirts and badges,” Pitts said. “They are trained for different jobs and can respond on a moment’s notice.”

There was a volunteer group within the health department in the early 2000s, said Pitts, who came on board in 2006 and organized Mohave County MRC by the spring of 2007.

“It’s all about being prepared,” said Pitts, who is also the emergency response planner for the county. “It is important to have people in each community who know what to do when there is a big accident, or people are stranded on a freeway for hours in a snowstorm.”

For more information visit http://bit.ly/2TXIPBn or call Pitts at 928-718-4979.

Pitts said the push for volunteers is not related to the coronavirus pandemic.