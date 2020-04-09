OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 09
Mohave County officials seek isolation location

Buildings in the Mohave County Fairgrounds are one of the possibilities being pondered for a quarantine and isolation site for the homeless and residents who need to be isolated away from their homes. (Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 9, 2020 4:54 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health is working to set up a quarantine and isolation site, Public Health Director Denise Burley informed the Board of Supervisors Wednesday, April 8. “We would like to set it up as soon as possible,” Burley said. It would serve populations like homeless members of the community if they happen to get sick with COVID-19 but don’t require hospitalization, she said.

“We can’t just release them out to the community,” Burley explained, adding the same would apply to their families. “Once one person tests positive, we would bring the whole family to the site.”

Other populations that could take advantage of the site would be health-care workers and first responders who tested positive and should be isolated from their families, as well as sick individuals who have a high-risk person at home.

“We had seniors with COVID-19 and we sent them back home to their spouses,” said District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson, who attended the meeting remotely. He added the quarantine and isolation site “makes sense.”

The changes are coming due to available funds, programs and explorations on behalf of the Mohave County Risk and Emergency and Public Health departments, Burley explained.

As of Tuesday, April 7, Burley is authorized to set up a non-congregate shelter and the county expects to be reimbursed for providing such services.

“Right now we are trying to address this ‘non-congregate’ piece,” Burley said. The county may also proceed with plans to utilize buildings in the Mohave County Fairgrounds for overflow medical care, which Burley said would probably be considered a “congregate site.”

Burley said items like cost need to be determined. For example, the difference in cost between utilizing the fairgrounds and opting for a motel or a hotel for specific populations that need to be isolated away from their homes.

