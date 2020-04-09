Obituary | Jane Elizabeth Lovgren

Jane Elizabeth Lovgren died unexpectedly in Kingman, Arizona on March 30, 2020. Jane is survived by her daughter, Doreen Ruggles-Grogan (Russell); grandchildren Katie Ruggles, Matthew Ruggles, and James Grogan. She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Donald Lee Lovgren; her mother Edith L. Smith and father William Evans. Jane was born in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 2, 1943 to William and Edith Evans. She graduated from St. Maries High School, St. Maries, Idaho. Jane came to Truxton, Arizona in the late 1960s to assist her grandparents in operating Bryant’s Market. It was in this tiny convenience store that she met the Rainbow Bread delivery man, Don Lovgren. They were married June 14, 1969, and welcomed their only child Doreen, on April 7, 1971. Throughout the years, Jane worked for the Chan family as a waitress at the Jade restaurant; Starlight Café; and Montgomery Wards. Once Don went to work for Roadway Express, Jane was able to stay at home and become a full time and dedicated mother. She spent hours traveling to swim meets, skating competitions, Girl Scout outings and many events involving the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. Jane’s community involvement included many hours volunteering as a “Pink Lady” (now the KRMC Volunteer Auxiliary), Neighborhood Director for the Girl Scouts of America and as a Girl Scout Troup Leader. Jane was an incredibly talented woman. Jane’s talents included her beautiful stained glass, sand blasted glass creations, oil painting, knitting, and sewing. Each year she along with her close friend Lorraine McVicar could be found at the Cancer Fair every October displaying and selling many of their talented art pieces. Later Jane decided it was time to go back into the work force. Jane worked for Praxair / Linde / Union Carbide and retired from them in 2005, where she made many lifetime friends that she kept in contact with for the rest of her life. Jane’s greatest joy in life was her three grandchildren. She spent hours crafting, cooking, and traveling with them. Grandma was their biggest fan and cheered them on at each basketball, baseball/softball, volleyball, and soccer games. Awards assemblies were always special to Grandma, as she believed education was the key to unlock every door. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of Kingman Regional Medical Center, Hualapai Valley Fire Department, and River Medical for their continued service and care for Jane. At Jane’s request services are not being scheduled. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Joan and Diana Hospice House, in remembrance of both Jane E. Lovgren and Donald L. Lovgren.