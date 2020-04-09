Obituary | Linda Lee Phillips (Miller)

Linda Lee Phillips (Miller) of Meadview, Arizona entered eternal rest on the evening of April 1, 2020 at the age of 67.

She was born on Nov. 12, 1952 in Covina, Los Angeles, California, to Robert and Edith Miller. She graduated from Covina High School in 1970.

Linda was a talented musician and music was always prominent in her life. She played the piano, organ, violin, and viola. After high school she toured Europe with the American Youth Symphony. This experience likely sparked her love of travel.

Linda studied nursing and psychology at Mt. San Antonio College and Mohave Community College where she graduated in 1980 with a nursing degree.

Linda spent her life’s work in the service of others, either caring for them directly or advocating for their health care.

By trade she was a RN/LPN.

She worked at the Neuropsychiatric Institute at the University of Utah and she retired from Kingman Regional Medical Center as a hospice/home health nurse.

In her free time Linda enjoyed fishing and being outdoors, but her true joy came from spending time with family. She was a devoted wife to Andy and mother to Sarah and sons Jeremiah and Matthew, whom she shared with former spouse, Gary Maakestad.

She was proud of the title “Grandma” and loved spending time with her grandchildren.



Linda was a faithful Christian servant. She was a devoted member of the Meadview Baptist Church where she volunteered as their praise team leader until her death.

Linda is survived by her three children: Matthew Maakestad, Jeremiah Maakestad, and Sarah Dean and husband Adam; her nine grandchildren: Evan Maakestad, Whitney Tyler, Alyanna Maakestad, Taylor Maakestad, Heather Maakestad, Rebekah Heins, Samantha Heins, Abigail Maakestad, Thomas Maakestad, and her great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Enos Andrew “Andy” Phillips; Gary Lee Maakestad, her former husband; and her sister Lori Garcia.

No services are scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial donation to Meadview Baptist Church at P.O. Box 278, Meadview, Arizona 86444.

Condolences can be sent to https://www.suttonmemorialfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Linda-Phillips-21/.

The family would like to thank Kingman Regional Medical Center for its care.