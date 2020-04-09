Pop-up food pantry slated for Friday at Beale Celebrations

KINGMAN – Central Church, in partnership with a number of individuals and nonprofit organizations, will hold a pop-up food pantry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 10 in the parking lot of Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St.

Darryl Speers, pastor at Central Church, explained that St. Mary’s Food Bank of Phoenix will send approximately nine pallets of food able to feed some 200 families. The shipment will include a “mixture of everything” Speers said.

Speers noted that local food banks are generous with their supplies, but due to certain regulations, can only be utilized by an individual once every 30 days. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to some people losing their jobs, meaning they may not be as financially sound as they were a month ago.

That, paired with kids being home all day because of school closures, means there is a real need for food services in the community.

That’s why those utilizing Friday’s pantry will only have to give their names to receive food. Their names won’t be plugged into a database, and no one will be turned away as long as supplies last. Names are needed as Central Church needs to prove to St. Mary’s that it is, in fact, distributing the food rather than setting up 99 cent stores, for example.

Speers added that the pop-up pantry is not only for homeless and elderly persons, but for everyone in the Kingman community who lives in an area without a food bank close by. The food is for “every day, regular people who just need a little bit of help.”

“Everyone will get food, regardless of their situation,” Speers said. “Rich, poor, it doesn’t matter. Everyone is going to get food.”

To take advantage of the service, people should go to the parking lot at Beale Celebrations. There, they will pop their trunks, and bags of food will be placed in the car by volunteers. That way social distancing guidelines are followed.

The goal is to have similar pantries once every two weeks. Should the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent closures and hardships continue for an extended period of time, pantries could be set up on a weekly basis.

Speers said his biggest fear is that the delivery comes and is not utilized by the community. That’s why he has asked people to spread the word about Friday’s pantry.

“We know the need is there,” he said, but if no one comes to pick up food, the next shipment could be smaller.

Speers also took the opportunity to call attention to the needs of local food banks. He said sometimes people send monetary donations to St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix, but noted that the nonprofit organization actually receives funding from the government. However, he said local food banks do not, and rely on donations to pay their bills.

“The nonprofits in Kingman need all the support they can get,” he said.

Speers said Central Church, in its location in downtown Kingman, wants to be part of the solution.

“We just feel like the whole purpose of us even being downtown is because we didn’t want to be just an entity that’s off on a side road or on a mountain,” he said. “We wanted to actually be a part of the community and the city, not just economically helping the city, but also meeting the needs of our community as they come.”

But Speers was sure to note that Central Church isn’t undertaking this effort alone, but with the help of individuals and organizations throughout the community.

“This is just a hard time for people in general,” Speers said. “So this is a way to help families take a breath and have some food.”