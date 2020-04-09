OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 09
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Second Mohave County resident dies from coronavirus

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: April 9, 2020 6:41 a.m.

AnonymousUser
Already have a digital account? Log in here
To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
1 MONTH
$3.49

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

1 MONTH

1 YEAR
$25

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$1.49

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
kdminer subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Lake Havasu City has 14 of Mohave County’s 22 virus cases
Coronavirus count rises to 21 cases in Mohave County
Mohave County records 8th case of coronvirus
Mohave County records ninth, tenth cases of COVID-19
Mohave County reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 12
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State