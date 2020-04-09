OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 09
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Summer classes at Mohave Community College will be online only

MCC student Olivia Bosco-Jarman is pictured taking part in her online business class. The college will be offering summer courses online only to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. (MCC courtesy photo)

MCC student Olivia Bosco-Jarman is pictured taking part in her online business class. The college will be offering summer courses online only to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. (MCC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 9, 2020 5:03 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will offer all of its summer classes online, including free college classes for qualifying high school students, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who are not MCC students can apply online for free at https://www.mohave.edu/. Current students can register for summer classes, and local high school students can earn free college credits by signing up for Summer Bridge classes. Summer classes start May 26.

Summer Bridge classes allow qualifying high school students to take up to two college classes for free. Students must have completed their freshman year of high school to be eligible.

Those courses include How to Survive College, Introduction to Sociology, Fundamental Chemistry and more. Courses vary from each campus and all courses will be offered online. For more information about Summer Bridge, visit https://bridge.mohave.edu/.

Many students find summer classes provide an opportunity to take a course they find more difficult, as they can focus solely on that class during the eight-week semester, explained MCC President Stacy Klippenstein in a news release.

“Given current COVID-19 information from federal, state and local health experts, we believe this is the best move to make right now to help keep students, employees and our communities safe, while also helping as many students as possible stay on course with their college and career training goals,” Klippenstein wrote.

MCC classes cost $81 per credit hour. By comparison, a student would pay anywhere from $490 to $633 per credit hour at one of the state universities, according to MCC’s research into university websites.

Fall enrollment starts April 20 and those classes begin Aug. 24. More information about fall registration will be released at the start of summer semester.

Information provided by MCC

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave Community College extends spring break in response to coronavirus pandemic
Mohave Community College transitions to mostly online instruction
Mohave Community College closes campuses
Summer class enrollment open at MCC
Hundreds of high school students earning credits at Mohave Community College
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State