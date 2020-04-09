Summer classes at Mohave Community College will be online only

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will offer all of its summer classes online, including free college classes for qualifying high school students, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who are not MCC students can apply online for free at https://www.mohave.edu/. Current students can register for summer classes, and local high school students can earn free college credits by signing up for Summer Bridge classes. Summer classes start May 26.

Summer Bridge classes allow qualifying high school students to take up to two college classes for free. Students must have completed their freshman year of high school to be eligible.

Those courses include How to Survive College, Introduction to Sociology, Fundamental Chemistry and more. Courses vary from each campus and all courses will be offered online. For more information about Summer Bridge, visit https://bridge.mohave.edu/.

Many students find summer classes provide an opportunity to take a course they find more difficult, as they can focus solely on that class during the eight-week semester, explained MCC President Stacy Klippenstein in a news release.

“Given current COVID-19 information from federal, state and local health experts, we believe this is the best move to make right now to help keep students, employees and our communities safe, while also helping as many students as possible stay on course with their college and career training goals,” Klippenstein wrote.

MCC classes cost $81 per credit hour. By comparison, a student would pay anywhere from $490 to $633 per credit hour at one of the state universities, according to MCC’s research into university websites.

Fall enrollment starts April 20 and those classes begin Aug. 24. More information about fall registration will be released at the start of summer semester.

Information provided by MCC