Virtual Library: Kingman library offers a lot online

With schools closed and all non-essential movement of residents frozen due to the coronavirus, the Mohave County Library in Kingman, 3269 N Burbank St., and other library locations can provide ways to entertain and educate yourself.

The library has moved its operations online, offering many free resources during this difficult time. Available 24/7, all resources are accessible with a Mohave County library card.

“We started a week ago so I don’t know the numbers yet,” said Bruce Carter of Mohave County Library District. “We will see the report at the end of the month. But we have noted an increase of phone calls and inquiries about our online resources.”

People call and want to know how to download a book, Carter said, noting some seem to be new users.

Those who don’t have a library card can sign up online to obtain immediate access to these resources. Members with expired library cards can renew them by email or phone. The library’s digital collection is not as impressive as the physical body of volumes amassed in 10 county libraries, Carter said.

“Some older stuff might be hard to find,” he said about the digital library. “But we do digitalize a lot of new things and bestsellers.”

Among online resources one can find free online homework tutoring available from noon to 10 p.m. For younger children, the library offers Tumblebook Library, which includes over 1,000 interactive storybooks with animation, sound, music and narration, as well as puzzles and games. There are resources for middle and upper grades, and eBooks are available for Kindle and other e-reader devices. Magazines, audiobooks and educational databases and encyclopedias can also be accessed. The library has over 25,000 eBooks and eAudiobooks for adults, plus a variety of online databases on numerous topics including genealogy legal forms and information, jobs and career resources, and information in support of lifelong learning and technological skills.

Library staff are available by phone or email during business hours to help you get started with these resources, answer your questions, or provide suggestions. Visit www.mohavecountylibrary.us for details.

