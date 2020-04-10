OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, April 10
Mohave County COVID-19 total rises to 29

Originally Published: April 10, 2020 12:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County’s positive COVID-19 count has risen to 29, now that the Mohave County Department of Public Health has announced there is another case out of the Bullhead City service area as of noon Friday, April 10.

The individual is in the 65 and older age range, isolated and recovering at home. Mohave County wrote in a news release that the case is epidemiologically linked to a previous case, and that nurses are in the process of performing the contact investigation.

There are now 11 confirmed positive cases in the Kingman area, 14 in the Lake Havasu City area and four in the Bullhead City service area. There have been two deaths reported related to COVID-19 out of the Lake Havasu City service area, with both of those being elderly individuals with underlying health concerns.

Statewide, 3,112 COVID-19 cases have been reported along with 97 deaths as of noon Friday, April 10. The Arizona Department of Health Services lists Arizona community spread of the virus as “widespread.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

