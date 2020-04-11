Arizona State parks grapple with new reality of coronavirus pandemic

Although state parks remain open with minor limitations throughout Arizona as an essential outdoor recreational service, parks around Lake Havasu and throughout the state are seeing day use numbers and revenue dip while camping has remained fairly steady.

Arizona is one of several states in the region that has kept its parks open through the coronavirus pandemic, while other states such as New Mexico and California have closed up their operations. Arizona State Parks Executive Director Bob Broscheid told the state parks board on Thursday that he agrees with how the governor has approached the situation. “To have the governor recognize outdoor recreation as an essential service really speaks to that he gets it,” Broscheid said. “Following his lead on this I think has really propelled us into a really great position. Now we just have to manage it the best that we can.”

While Broscheid supports Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision to keep the parks open, stay-at-home orders and travel advisories seem to have had a significant impact at the parks. Lake Havasu State Park is one of the most popular parks in the state, but Arizona State Parks spokeswoman Michelle Thompson said the park has been getting significantly fewer daily visitors recently.

“At Lake Havasu State Park especially, we typically have large events in March and into April,” Thompson said. “Those were all canceled, and day use was lower by almost half. Camping is about the same as last year.”

Thompson didn’t have specific numbers, but she said that Buckskin Mountain, Cattail Cove, Lake Havasu and River Island have all seen attendance drop by about 30 percent including both day use and camping.

Lake Havasu State Park Manager Daniel Roddy said Saturdays are generally the busiest day of the week, and weekends are considerably busier than weekdays. The largest single factor, in normal times, is the weather but Roddy said the health crisis is lowering the parks’ attendance numbers across the board with a particularly noticeable drop off in the last couple weeks.

Roddy said the upcoming weekend, which would normally include the Lake Havasu City Boat Show, is typically one of the park’s busiest of the season. He said the park won’t have nearly the amount of people as would otherwise have visited this weekend, but he is expecting a modest increase of visitors due to good weather in the forecast.

“We have preparations in place to be welcoming to any safe number of people this weekend,” Roddy said. “I can’t really say what that number is because part of it will be dependent on the flow of the day. Our biggest thing is the crowd being a safe number of people that is manageable. We have to make sure our main priority is not how many people, but that it is safe and manageable.”

Roddy said Lake Havasu State Park always keeps track of the number of visitors inside the park at any given time, and will close the park to new entries if there is overcrowding. Roddy said the only time he knows of that happening at Lake Havasu was July 5, 2019 when the entire city was at or near capacity.

Without giving specifics, Roddy said Lake Havasu State Park’s capacity has been “significantly reduced,” in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The numbers we are talking now are significantly below the true capacity of the property, but in the interest of safety and maintaining crowd management abilities we have dialed all that back,” Roddy said.

Even with the reduced maximum capacity in the park, Roddy said attendance over the last couple weeks hasn’t come particularly close to the revised limits. Roddy said that keeping crowds at “safe and manageable” numbers is the parks primary focus.

“We have been in constant contact with our city officials as well as our park director in Phoenix to make sure that we all are in agreement on how to best manage crowds and keep crowds safe – how we limit contact and adhere to the CDC and Arizona Department of Health Services guidelines,” he said. “So we have been doing a lot of things that might not be as up front and obvious to people. For example, when we block off a section of a parking lot or when we direct traffic. The steps that we’ve taken, sometimes they are not as noticeable as other times.”

Boat ramps

Recently, many local residents have been debating whether Lake Havasu should remain open to boat traffic during stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of coronavirus. Over the weekend dueling online petitions were started – one calling on Gov. Ducey to close the lake and the other asking him to keep it open.

Although the lake itself is a federal waterway, proponents of closing the lake would like to at least see boat ramps closed to limit access. On Lake Havasu, most of the boat ramps are on state park property along the Arizona side of the lake. Roddy said he is aware of the petitions, but has intentionally not followed the discussion closely.

“In my position, I can’t let that detract from what we need to do here on a daily basis to keep our operation safe and manageable. So I haven’t really gotten into that,” he said. “We are aware that there are a lot of eyes on the situation, but we are trying to make sure that we are doing our jobs in maintaining the safety and manageability of the people that are taking advantage of our essential operation and enjoying some outdoor recreation.”

Broscheid told the Arizona State Parks board that he believes closing down outdoor recreation areas during the pandemic would be counterproductive to social distancing initiatives.

“As federal agencies start to close down access for state boat ramps, or for camping, or trail use, what typically happens is you get two kinds of people,” Broscheid said. “One will disregard the order and go anyway. The other is that there are people who want to get outside and need to get outside for physical health reasons or whatever that may be. What we are doing is we are forcing more and more people into less and less areas.”

While state parks can provide areas for residents to get outdoors, Broscheid took to social media on Wednesday to try to discourage people from other areas from traveling to the parks to recreate.

“Arizona’s State Parks, like Lake Havasu and Alamo Lake, are the source of unforgettable memories for visitors,” Broscheid wrote in a post shared on Facebook. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, new memories and experiences can wait. Please put your travel plans on hold and plan to visit your favorite state parks when the risk has been reduced.”

Outside decisions effect Arizona

Although public agencies throughout Arizona are taking their lead from Ducey, decisions made in other states have also had a pronounced effect on the situation in Arizona.

Broscheid noted that both California and New Mexico decided to close their state parks in mid-March, prior to Ducey’s stay-at-home order. Those decisions to the east and to the west drove an influx of recreational vehicle campers into Arizona.

“What happened was, as states started to close down, we had recreational vehicle users who these were there primary residence and now were sort of being evicted from states,” Broscheid said. “They needed to find refuge somewhere. Arizona, at the time, was open. What we saw was a lot of RVers start to migrate or relocate to the State of Arizona because we had the parks and the facilities that were there.”

Broscheid cited estimates that there are roughly 1 million people in the country who use an RV as their primary residence, and with camping closed in other states Arizona currently has a much higher percentage of those citizens than it would otherwise have. That has helped to fill up campgrounds, but Broscheid also said it is causing some issues elsewhere in the state.

“We have witnessed trespassing that is occurring on State Trust Land,” Broscheid said. “We have talked with the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service who are starting to see these increases in this wildcat camping that is going on out there. So it is really sort of squeezing the balloon in a different way and in particular on lands that don’t have managers out there every day and don’t know what is going on. That could lead to additional resource issues.”