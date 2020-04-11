Chloride residents receive food assistance

CHLORIDE – Desert Wonder Tours of Chloride, in partnership with the Salvation Army, Sonoran Prevention Works and local volunteers, arranged to distribute 57 large food boxes to needy residents in the historic mining town of Chloride on Wednesday, April 8.

With its store closed and food bank services unavailable for the town, the food distribution filled a need for residents of the tiny community of about 350 people in rural Mohave County.

“Chloride’s citizens have been without food bank services for weeks with the added loss of the lone store in the town which has been shut down due to shortages,” the organizations wrote in a news release after the distribution.

Information provided by Desert Wonder Tours