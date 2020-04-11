Chloride residents receive food assistance
CHLORIDE – Desert Wonder Tours of Chloride, in partnership with the Salvation Army, Sonoran Prevention Works and local volunteers, arranged to distribute 57 large food boxes to needy residents in the historic mining town of Chloride on Wednesday, April 8.
With its store closed and food bank services unavailable for the town, the food distribution filled a need for residents of the tiny community of about 350 people in rural Mohave County.
“Chloride’s citizens have been without food bank services for weeks with the added loss of the lone store in the town which has been shut down due to shortages,” the organizations wrote in a news release after the distribution.
Information provided by Desert Wonder Tours
- Kingman Center of the Arts and The Smith Center bringing theater to Kingman elementary schools
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- First positive COVID-19 case reported in Kingman
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- Kingman man gets 4 years for theft of cash-filled suitcase
- Fifth Positive Case of COVID-19 in Mohave County Confirmed
- Update: Coronavirus cases grow to 7 in Mohave County; some Kingman library patrons warned to watch for symptoms
- Mohave County Supervisors ponder parks during pandemic
- Russian teen wraps up work in Kingman
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Update: Coronavirus cases grow to 7 in Mohave County; some Kingman library patrons warned to watch for symptoms
- Mohave County COVID-19 case triggers executive order regarding business closures
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Fifth Positive Case of COVID-19 in Mohave County Confirmed
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- First positive COVID-19 case reported in Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: