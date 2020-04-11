COVID-19 cases rise to 30 in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The coronavirus continues to spread in Mohave County with two new cases announced this weekend, bringing the total in the county to 30 since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Tuesday, March 24.

The new cases involved adults in the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City service areas, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

The Bullhead case, announced on Friday, April 10, involves a patient age 65 or older who is isolated and recovering at home.

The new Lake Havasu City case was reported Saturday, April 11, and involves a patient age 20-44 who contracted the virus from a previously known case. The new patient is isolated and recovering at home.

County public health nurses are conducting contact investigations.

There are now 15 cases in Lake Havasu City, 11 in the Kingman service area, and four in Bullhead City. Two deaths have been reported, both in Lake Havasu City. Information about the number of patients that have recovered is not available.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 681 Mohave County residents have been tested.

Statewide, AZDHS has logged 3,393 cases and 108 deaths through 3 p.m. Saturday, April 11.

Nationwide, more than 500,000 positive cases and 20,000 deaths had been recorded as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.