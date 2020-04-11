Diet Tip of the Week: How to live without the gym in Kingman

How am I supposed to exercise when the gym is closed, and I am supposed to stay six feet away from people?

Hi this is Eunice from Diet Center.

This is a very frustrating time right now. Exercise is a great release from the stress and worry of COVID-19.

There are many exercises we can do right from home.

Work out videos – There are many free videos online of various types of exercises. If you’re a beginner, select videos that are easy to follow and low-to-moderate in intensity. Routines that are difficult to follow may cause discouragement, or physical injury. Be aware of workout videos that make unrealistic “promises” such as “You’ll have great abs in just three weeks!” I went to YouTube, and in the search box typed work out videos. An entire list came up. Staircase – A staircase can be convenient and useful to burn extra calories. Walking upstairs can burn 600 to over 1000 calories per hour. Walking downstairs can help burn over 400 calories per hour. If you have access to a staircase, you can play music as you walk up and down. Try to push from your heel, not your knee, as you walk up and down. To step up calorie burning, try not using the handrail or try skipping every other step. Whenever you’re in a building that has more than one floor, take the stairs instead of the elevator or escalator. Remember not to push yourself too far. If you feel dizzy or not well, stop. Jump rope – About five minutes of jumping rope can burn as many calories as jogging a mile! Jumping rope not only helps burn calories but can tone and shape your leg muscles.

A jump rope is an inexpensive, convenient piece of equipment. You can jump while you watch TV, enjoy a view outside a window, or while waiting for food to finish cooking. If you jump rope, jump at a pace that is comfortable for you. You don’t want to overdo it and risk injury. Begin slowly and increase your speed or duration gradually. It’s best to consult a physician before beginning any exercise routine.

It’s much easier to participate in activities we enjoy. Select exercise activities that are both fun and convenient. Try to be active outdoors on nice, sunny days. You can take a hike, bicycle or play with children. Play uplifting music while you stretch, do aerobics, or walk on the treadmill. Get involved in activities that interest you. For example, maybe you have always wanted to learn how to roller blade, take dance lessons, or learn martial arts (on YouTube for now).

Your exercise activities don’t have to involve a gym or be a sport.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you are struggling with weight loss, call me at 928-753-5066.