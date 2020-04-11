OFFERS
Sun, April 12
Mohave County Health Director: Patient counts slow, hospitals have plenty of beds

Kingman Regional Medical Center has temporarily changed its processes to help limit the spread of COVID-19. (Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 11, 2020 6:04 p.m.

KINGMAN – Hospitals in Mohave County, including Kingman Regional Medical Center, still have capacity and the patient counts have slowed down, Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said at a Mohave County Board of the Supervisors session Friday, April 10.

But, she cautioned, we should not consider ourselves to be “out of the woods just yet” in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hospitals still have capacity, which is great, because we are not at the top of our curve yet,” said Burley, who has said that the peak of the pandemic in Mohave County may occur between April 23 and April 30.

“The patient count slowed down a little (this week), after taking off at the beginning of the week, and recently we had a day off, with no positive cases [Thursday, April 9]. I’m not sure I would say it’s a sign of things to come, but still it’s a nice thing to see with no new positive cases at the door.”

Burley spoke about changes coming to the Arizona Department of Health Services webpage on Sunday, April 12. The new COVID-19 dashboard will include more information about cases, including ethnicity, and some outbreak information, including zip codes for areas where more than 10 cases have been reported.

Supervisors also learned that the Mohave County Department of Public Health is still working on arranging a potential isolation site at the Mohave County Fairgrounds to house people who are not sick enough with the virus to be hospitalized, but are unable to stay at home. This group would include the homeless, and persons with a high-risk individual at home. The staff will soon estimate the cost and present it to the County Manager and the supervisors.

Burley said she also learned recently about another avenue to assist the local homeless population impacted by COVID-19. Many homeless shelters will be eligible for vouchers to allow clients to stay in motels for two months, she said.

She also reported that Public Health and local hospitals have purchased 100,000 face masks each. While they are not the superior N95 masks, they are three-ply surgical-type masks. Public Health’s masks will be available to various agencies via a resource request form.

Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 inquired about testing at hospitals in the county.

“Kingman Regional Medical Center seems to be testing more than other local hospitals,” Watson noted, asking why.

“They were able to secure additional testing supplies,” Burley explained, but was unable to provide the source.

Board Chairwoman Jean Bishop asked why we don’t see any “recovery” numbers and Burley admitted that a lack of this particular data is a state-wide problem.

In another matter, Burley said local hospitals are still working on pumping up their capacity and developing their surge plans with the preparation deadline being set for April 24.

