Kingman Miner's April 12 Adoption Spotlight: Angelina
Originally Published: April 11, 2020 5:50 p.m.
These are Arizona’s children. Angelina loves to laugh, be silly and spend time with others. She enjoys listening to music and dancing with her loved ones. She adores all kinds of animals and would love to be in a home that has pets. Angelina spends her free time playing board games and video games. Get to know Angelina and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
