Kingman Parks and Rec hosting ‘Virtual’ Egg Hunt

KINGMAN – The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of some Easter-related events such as egg hunts, but the City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department has provided a virtual alternative.

The 2020 Virtual Egg Hunt is in full swing, and those wishing to participate have only to go to the department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CityofKingmanParks/ to get involved. There, they will find a brief video explaining how the virtual hunt will work.

After watching the video, participants will guess how many Easter eggs are in Grandview Pool and the nearby grass. Once people have their guesses, they are encouraged to leave a comment with how many eggs they believe are in the area. Whoever is closest, the video explains, will receive a “special prize.”

As of Friday, April 10, guesses ranged anywhere from around 200 eggs all the way to more than 1,400. Guesses are due by 8 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 12.