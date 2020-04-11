OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 12
Weather  53.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lake Havasu City couple’s nightly sing-alongs raise spirits

Marianne and Dale Ray stand in their Lake Havasu City driveway every day at 5 p.m. and sing “Amazing Grace.” Sometimes other members of the household and their neighbors join in the daily ritual by singing along. (Courtesy photo)

Marianne and Dale Ray stand in their Lake Havasu City driveway every day at 5 p.m. and sing “Amazing Grace.” Sometimes other members of the household and their neighbors join in the daily ritual by singing along. (Courtesy photo)

PAM ASHLEY, For the Miner
Originally Published: April 11, 2020 5:41 p.m.

Marianne and Dale Ray stand in their Lake Havasu City driveway every day at 5 p.m. and sing “Amazing Grace.” Sometimes other members of the household and their neighbors join in the daily ritual by singing along.

Some people are paying a steep emotional price during this time of social distancing and isolation due to the coronavirus. There is a great thirst for connecting with others.

But how to quench it in a safe and meaningful way?

Dale and Marianne Ray of Lake Havasu City say they have found a no-risk path that allows them to reach out to their friends and neighbors on a daily basis. From the comfort and safety of their home’s driveway, they lead an acapella sing-along in their neighborhood at 5 p.m. every day.

The Rays’ song of choice is “Amazing Grace.” For many people, theold hymn is comforting in times of deep human suffering.

The sing-along has become a daily ritual the Rays started a week ago.

“It’s great. Everyone seems to be enjoying it and every day we add a few more people,” Dale Ray said. “It’s satisfying – I can tell you that.”

Ray has been pastor at Lakeview Community Church for 40 years. He said he hopes other Havasu residents create sing-alongs in their own neighborhoods with songs of their choosing.

“It’s a safe way to bond with other people. We could all use that right now,” he said.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman Photo | Joy to the World
National anthem brings togetherness
Explosives left outside Lake Havasu City home
Meet Your Neighbors: KHS grad recalls world tour with Christian singing group
Meet Your Neighbors: Keller-Robinett an accomplished songstress, skilled secretary
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State