Lake Havasu City couple’s nightly sing-alongs raise spirits

Marianne and Dale Ray stand in their Lake Havasu City driveway every day at 5 p.m. and sing “Amazing Grace.” Sometimes other members of the household and their neighbors join in the daily ritual by singing along.

Some people are paying a steep emotional price during this time of social distancing and isolation due to the coronavirus. There is a great thirst for connecting with others.

But how to quench it in a safe and meaningful way?

Dale and Marianne Ray of Lake Havasu City say they have found a no-risk path that allows them to reach out to their friends and neighbors on a daily basis. From the comfort and safety of their home’s driveway, they lead an acapella sing-along in their neighborhood at 5 p.m. every day.

The Rays’ song of choice is “Amazing Grace.” For many people, theold hymn is comforting in times of deep human suffering.

The sing-along has become a daily ritual the Rays started a week ago.

“It’s great. Everyone seems to be enjoying it and every day we add a few more people,” Dale Ray said. “It’s satisfying – I can tell you that.”

Ray has been pastor at Lakeview Community Church for 40 years. He said he hopes other Havasu residents create sing-alongs in their own neighborhoods with songs of their choosing.

“It’s a safe way to bond with other people. We could all use that right now,” he said.