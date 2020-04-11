Mohave Community College Board: College has adapted well to COVID-19 changes

KINGMAN – The board of the Mohave Community College assembled online using the ZOOM platform for their monthly meeting on Friday, April 10.

The main subject was the transition to online education due to the coronavirus pandemic, which went relatively smoothly, the board agreed.

“We have experienced some technology problems,” said Staff Council President Meghan Knox, “but in general, students transferred online without a problem.”

Fifty-one classes were moved online from the Kingman campus.

Most college employees telecommute, as well, officials noted.

But MCC is doing better and better assisting its students, said Ana Masterson of MCC Student Services. Student services have additional staff on the phone advising students and following up.



“People tell us over and over again: ‘Thank you for checking on me,’” Masterson said. “That means students and staff feel supported.

“We found opportunity in this challenge,” she added, noting there was no increase as expected in applications for emergency grants MCC prepared for students.

MCC President Stacy Klippenstein couldn’t praise the IT Department enough.

Its head, Mark VanPelt, was proud to report his unit had stepped up and started preparations as early as February. It expended its Zoom license to accommodate all the staff, and redistributed almost 150 laptop computers to staff members and more than 50 to students.

“I also got to run my first class online,” Van Pelt said. “It was challenging, but it was a blast.”

As for finances, while technology was a big recent expense, MCC enrollment was good this year, according to Sonni Marbury, chief financial officer at MCC Financial Services.

“I’m confident we will see a stable enrollment this fall,” she added.