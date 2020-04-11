OFFERS
UniSource to provide assistance to Mohave County customers impacted by pandemic

UniSource has donated money to help customers impacted by the pandemic pay their electric bills. (Adobe image)

UniSource has donated money to help customers impacted by the pandemic pay their electric bills. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: April 11, 2020 4:55 p.m.

KINGMAN – UniSource Energy Services and Tucson Electric Power will donate a combined $1 million to bill-payment assistance and other coronavirus relief efforts in the communities they serve in Arizona, including Kingman.

“We know many of our customers have been hit hard by this pandemic, and we want to do everything we can to help,” David G. Hutchens, CEO of UniSource, TEP and their parent company, UNS Energy, said in a news release.

“In addition to maintaining reliable energy service, we want to help local nonprofit groups support our communities during this period of unprecedented and urgent need,” Hutchens continued.

UniSource and TEP will donate a combined $200,000, adding to a prior $300,000 donation, to Wildfire, an Arizona nonprofit group that helps low-income families pay energy bills. Of that amount, $150,000 will support UniSource electric and gas customers, the release noted.

UniSource customers will also benefit from part of a $500,000 donation to southern Arizona’s COCID-19 Community Support Fund, with $150,000 dedicated to areas served by UniSource. The companies’ contributions come from funds that would otherwise be forwarded to shareholders and will not be recovered through customers’ rates.

To request emergency bill payment assistance, limited-income customers should contact social service agencies serving their area, the news release advised.

“Tucson Electric Power and UniSource Energy Services have been consistent partners in our efforts to provide bill assistance, but these additional funds are so critical at this time as we react and adapt to the additional stress presented by this pandemic,” said Cynthia Zwick of UNS Energy.

TEP and UniSource can also help customers impacted by the pandemic with payment extensions or enrollment in short-term assistance and bill discount programs. The companies also have suspended service disconnections and late fees until further notice.

UniSource provides electric service to approximately 97,000 customers in Mohave and Santa Cruz Counties. The company also provides natural gas to approximately 160,000 customers in Northern and Southern Arizona. For more information, visit uesaz.com.

Information provided by UniSource

