Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 12
Weather  53.0° weather icon
Young and Fearless
Coronavirus cases trend young in Mohave County

Noodle, a golden retriever, watches as George Ballard of Kingman pumps gas at the Safeway grocery store at 3125 Stockton Hill Road on Friday, April 10. (Photos by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 11, 2020 6:01 p.m.

Not every state breaks down coronavirus cases by age groups, but Arizona does, and so does Mohave County – on their respective websites.

Thanks to this data, one can tell that the virus pursues young people as aggressively as it does senior citizens in Mohave County and throughout the Grand Canyon State.

Out of 28 recorded cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Thursday, April 9, 12 individuals were between age 20 and 44.

While death from the coronavirus is not as common among younger age groups as it is among those age 65 and above, it happens. On April 8, The Washington Post reported on nine fatalities from the virus among people under 20 years old.

“We were somewhat surprised by the demographics and the number of young people being infected,” said Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley at the county’s press conference on Tuesday, April 7. “That is something of a message, I suppose, to those younger individuals that this is a serious disease.”

She reminded the public that while younger individuals might survive the disease, they will likely bring it home to their older family members, who represent a higher-risk population.

Some of the data coming out of New Orleans indicates it’s the young people who make the outbreak worse, said Feliciano Jiron, CEO at Valley View Medical Center in Fort Mohave, at the same press conference.

“They are still going out and venturing into the community,” Jiron said. “The same in Florida, where people continue to live their life publicly when they were asked to stay home.”

A lot of energy is being focused on the 20-44 age group, Jiron said.

Lake Havasu City seems to have a similar problem, with a lot of people still vacationing on the lake. Outdoor recreation is still allowed under Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order.

It all depends, Burley said when asked about a lack of social distancing in the Lake Havasu City area. There are many questions to be asked, she noted, such as how big is the boat, how many people will be on board and how will they get on the water.

Statewide the Arizona Department of Health Services had recorded 3,018 cases as of Thursday, April 9, with more than 1,000 of those individuals between ages 20 and 44.

Arizona recorded 95 cases of sick individuals under 20. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s preliminary description of pediatric U.S. cases released on April 6, relatively few children with COVID-19 are hospitalized, and fewer children than adults experience fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Some experts think the amount of virus that infects an individual may be decisive when it comes to young individuals with no underlying conditions who get COVID-19, as The Guardian reported on April 9. Other researchers argue that genetic susceptibility may be involved: that there are individuals whose genetic makeup leaves them more vulnerable to the virus as it spreads through their bodies.

Another CDC report that tracks severe outcomes among patients with the coronavirus confirms that the virus targets millennials and Generation Z as easily as senior citizens. Among the first 4,226 cases in the U.S., more than half of patients who were hospitalized were under the age of 65, and one in five was aged 20 to 44.

Mohave County has not recorded any coronavirus cases for people under 20.

