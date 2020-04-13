5 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kingman on April 10

KINGMAN - Five new cases of coronavirus were reported in the Kingman service area on Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases for the city to 16.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced the five new cases on Sunday, April 10, and they ran the gamut of ages, including the county’s first case recorded for a person under age 20. There were also two patients in the 55-64 year age range, one aged 45-54 years, and another in the 20-44 age bracket.

None of the cases, according to a county news release, are travel-related or linked to another known case, meaning they are the result of community spread. All five individuals are in isolation and recovering at home. County public health nurses have initiated contact investigations to identify others who may have been infected.

The new cases bring the total in the county to 36, with two known deaths resulting from COVID-19 complications, both in the Lake Havasu City service area. In addition to the 16 cases in Kingman, there have also been 16 confirmed positives in Lake Havasu and four in Bullhead City. The number of those patients who have recovered is not known.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 697 persons have been tested for the virus in Mohave County. Of those, 294 individuals were tested by Kingman Regional Medical Center, with eight positive tests logged and one patient hospitalized. Results from 39 tests conducted by KRMC are still pending, while 247 tests were negative for the virus.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 3,539 cases and 115 deaths. Nationwide, more than 550,000 cases and 41,730 deaths have been recorded.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.