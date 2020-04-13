Kingman receives more than an inch of rain April 12-13
KINGMAN - It turned into a soggy Easter in the Kingman area, as more than an inch of rain fell at Kingman Municipal Airport between 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 12 and 5 a.m. Monday, April 13, according to the National Weather Service.
The widespread rain began in the early evening, with .73 inches falling between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., and another .35 inches falling overnight. Lightning was also reported Sunday evening.
NWS is calling for a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday morning, then sunny skies will prevail through Friday with highs mostly in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.
Information provided by National Weather Service
- Kingman man gets 4 years for theft of cash-filled suitcase
- First positive COVID-19 case reported in Kingman
- Kingman Center of the Arts and The Smith Center bringing theater to Kingman elementary schools
- Nestlé Purina donates dog and cat food to sanctuary; helps fill the bellies of local dogs and cats
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Update: Coronavirus cases grow to 7 in Mohave County; some Kingman library patrons warned to watch for symptoms
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Update: Coronavirus cases grow to 7 in Mohave County; some Kingman library patrons warned to watch for symptoms
- Mohave County COVID-19 case triggers executive order regarding business closures
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Fifth Positive Case of COVID-19 in Mohave County Confirmed
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- First positive COVID-19 case reported in Kingman
- KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: