Kingman receives more than an inch of rain April 12-13

More than an inch of rain fell in a 12-hour period on Sunday, April 12, and Monday, April 13, in the Kingman area. (Miner file photo)



Originally Published: April 13, 2020 8:31 a.m.

KINGMAN - It turned into a soggy Easter in the Kingman area, as more than an inch of rain fell at Kingman Municipal Airport between 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 12 and 5 a.m. Monday, April 13, according to the National Weather Service.

The widespread rain began in the early evening, with .73 inches falling between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., and another .35 inches falling overnight. Lightning was also reported Sunday evening.

NWS is calling for a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday morning, then sunny skies will prevail through Friday with highs mostly in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.

Information provided by National Weather Service

