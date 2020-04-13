Kingman records 8 new coronavirus cases, bringing Mohave County total to 45

KINGMAN – Mohave County confirmed nine additional positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 13, eight of which were out of the Kingman service area.



Along with the eight new cases out of the Kingman service area, the ninth case comes from the Lake Havasu City area. Contact investigations have been initiated in each case, the county wrote in a news release.

The first new case out of the Kingman area is an individual in the 65 and older age range, while the second is in the 20-44 age range. Both are in isolation, recovering at home and epidemiologically linked to another case. The third case is an individual in the 55-64 age range, an inpatient and epidemiologically linked to another case.

The fourth case involves an individual in the 20-44 age range who is in isolation and recovering at home. The fifth new case is an individual who is in the 55-64 age range, in isolation and recovering at home. Case six is in the 55-64 age range, in isolation and recovering at home.

The seventh case involves an individual in the 20-44 age range who is in isolation and recovering at home. The last new case in Kingman is in the 20-44 age range and an inpatient.

The ninth new case of Monday, out of Lake Havasu City, is in the 20-44 age range, in isolation and recovering at home.

There are now 24 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases out of the Kingman area, 17 in the Lake Havasu City area and four in Bullhead City. Two deaths have been recorded out of the Lake Havasu City area, and in both cases, the individuals were elderly with underlying health conditions.

Statewide, the Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting 3,702 cases and 122 deaths as of 4 p.m. Monday. Nationwide, more than 550,000 cases and 41,730 deaths have been recorded.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Information provided by Mohave County