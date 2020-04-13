Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s assistance
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking to be contacted by individuals who have had interactions with a black Dodge Charger, which had reportedly flashed a set of red and blue lights in posing as law enforcement.
Deputies were contacted last week regarding the driver of the vehicle allegedly flashing red and blue lights in an attempt to have vehicles move out of the way. On Friday, April 10, the vehicle was located and a male subject, identified as Eduardo Garcia, 37, of Mohave Valley, was arrested on suspicion of drug possession and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
MCSO is now seeking anyone who may have had similar interactions with the vehicle, which is described as a black 2012 Dodge Charger with black rims. The red and blue lights were located in the vehicle’s front grill area, according to law enforcement.
Anyone who has had similar interactions with the vehicle is asked to contact MCSO at 928-753-0753, or toll-free at 1-800-522-4312, and reference DR#20-013231.
Information provided by MCSO
- Kingman man gets 4 years for theft of cash-filled suitcase
- First positive COVID-19 case reported in Kingman
- Kingman Center of the Arts and The Smith Center bringing theater to Kingman elementary schools
- Nestlé Purina donates dog and cat food to sanctuary; helps fill the bellies of local dogs and cats
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Update: Coronavirus cases grow to 7 in Mohave County; some Kingman library patrons warned to watch for symptoms
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Update: Coronavirus cases grow to 7 in Mohave County; some Kingman library patrons warned to watch for symptoms
- Mohave County COVID-19 case triggers executive order regarding business closures
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Fifth Positive Case of COVID-19 in Mohave County Confirmed
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- First positive COVID-19 case reported in Kingman
- KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: