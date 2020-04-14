OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 14
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City of Kingman implements budget cuts due to COVID-19

The City of Kingman is reevaluating its fiscal year 2021 budget in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Examples of purchases and projects that will be cut include dispatch and fire station alerting systems; a new, $1 million fire truck; permitting and licensing software replacement; and internal building remodels. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman is reevaluating its fiscal year 2021 budget in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Examples of purchases and projects that will be cut include dispatch and fire station alerting systems; a new, $1 million fire truck; permitting and licensing software replacement; and internal building remodels. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: April 14, 2020 4:54 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is “planning for the worst but hoping for the best” in its recent decision to implement budget cuts for fiscal year 2021 in light of projected financial shortfalls resulting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Coleen Haines, city public affairs coordinator, explained that staff recently listened in on a meeting of the state Joint Legislative Budget Committee. Predictions resulting from the meeting were that state revenues will be linked to the future of the COVID-19 pandemic through fiscal year 2021.

JLBC staff also predicted that the pandemic may reduce fourth quarter general fund revenues by 24%, and that a $1.1 billion shortfall may exist by the end of fiscal year 2021. However, Haines did note that the estimate could be off by $500 million in either direction.

Haines said Highway User Revenue Fund monies, a state-shared revenue, could be affected, as people are staying home and not traveling resulting in a loss of gas tax revenues. And aside from essentials, people aren’t shopping as much as they used to. The latter consideration will impact sales tax dollars, which is also a shared revenue.

“We don’t know how much yet, but we are going to see a reduction of state-shared revenues,” Haines said. “We are going to see a reduction in our budget. Those are the facts.”

Examples of projects that will get the ax in the upcoming budget cycle include a new, $1 million fire truck; permitting and licensing software replacement; dispatch and fire station alerting systems; and internal building remodels.

Haines said those projects remain priorities and that they can be revisited in the future. However, Kingman, just like many other municipalities throughout Arizona and the country, needs to re-prioritize its budget.

“I know they’re in the middle of budgets and everyone is looking at major cuts,” Haines said in pulling from her conversations with other cities. “Yesterday, the mayor of Phoenix said they are looking at cutting their budget.”

And while the City of Kingman has not implemented a hiring freeze, the revisiting of the budget could result in leaving certain roles in city government unfilled.

Certain positions, such as deputy police chief and departmental heads, will still be filled to ensure the city can continue serving its residents and customers, Haines said.

Aside from that, positions will be filled on a case-by-case basis. If an employee leaves or retires, city staff will evaluate whether that position needs to be filled or if it can remain vacant until the next budget cycle.

“We are going to continue to try and provide the same level of service to our community, but we have to plan ahead for what looks like a down-turn in revenues that help the city provide those services,” Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin said in a news release. “It’s my priority to make sure everyone who is employed at the city right now, continues to stay employed at the city, but we’re going to have to cut projects and some internal building remodels in order to do that.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman Coronavirus roundup: City reminds residents to only flush toilet paper
Kingman Council begins budget discussions
Kramer cuts building inspector workforce in half
A future lined with potholes
City slices 10% off budget
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State