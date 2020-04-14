City of Kingman implements budget cuts due to COVID-19

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is “planning for the worst but hoping for the best” in its recent decision to implement budget cuts for fiscal year 2021 in light of projected financial shortfalls resulting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Coleen Haines, city public affairs coordinator, explained that staff recently listened in on a meeting of the state Joint Legislative Budget Committee. Predictions resulting from the meeting were that state revenues will be linked to the future of the COVID-19 pandemic through fiscal year 2021.

JLBC staff also predicted that the pandemic may reduce fourth quarter general fund revenues by 24%, and that a $1.1 billion shortfall may exist by the end of fiscal year 2021. However, Haines did note that the estimate could be off by $500 million in either direction.

Haines said Highway User Revenue Fund monies, a state-shared revenue, could be affected, as people are staying home and not traveling resulting in a loss of gas tax revenues. And aside from essentials, people aren’t shopping as much as they used to. The latter consideration will impact sales tax dollars, which is also a shared revenue.

“We don’t know how much yet, but we are going to see a reduction of state-shared revenues,” Haines said. “We are going to see a reduction in our budget. Those are the facts.”

Examples of projects that will get the ax in the upcoming budget cycle include a new, $1 million fire truck; permitting and licensing software replacement; dispatch and fire station alerting systems; and internal building remodels.

Haines said those projects remain priorities and that they can be revisited in the future. However, Kingman, just like many other municipalities throughout Arizona and the country, needs to re-prioritize its budget.

“I know they’re in the middle of budgets and everyone is looking at major cuts,” Haines said in pulling from her conversations with other cities. “Yesterday, the mayor of Phoenix said they are looking at cutting their budget.”

And while the City of Kingman has not implemented a hiring freeze, the revisiting of the budget could result in leaving certain roles in city government unfilled.

Certain positions, such as deputy police chief and departmental heads, will still be filled to ensure the city can continue serving its residents and customers, Haines said.

Aside from that, positions will be filled on a case-by-case basis. If an employee leaves or retires, city staff will evaluate whether that position needs to be filled or if it can remain vacant until the next budget cycle.

“We are going to continue to try and provide the same level of service to our community, but we have to plan ahead for what looks like a down-turn in revenues that help the city provide those services,” Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin said in a news release. “It’s my priority to make sure everyone who is employed at the city right now, continues to stay employed at the city, but we’re going to have to cut projects and some internal building remodels in order to do that.”