OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 14
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman road closures planned

Eastern Street will see two closures Thursday, April due to asphalt repairs. The first closure will be from Calumet Avenue to Detroit Avenue. (Photo courtesy of the City of Kingman)

Eastern Street will see two closures Thursday, April due to asphalt repairs. The first closure will be from Calumet Avenue to Detroit Avenue. (Photo courtesy of the City of Kingman)

Originally Published: April 14, 2020 3:56 p.m.

KINGMAN – Eastern Street will see two closures Thursday, April 16 for asphalt repairs. The first will take place from 6 a.m. to noon between Detroit and Calumet avenues. There will be no through access on Eastern, and access to the south side of Interstate 40 will only be from Hualapai Mountain Road. North- side interstate access will be from Airway Avenue.

The second closure is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Airfield and Berry avenues. It will include a detour, and Broudy Drive will be closed at Eastern.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Beverly Avenue will close briefly for street improvements
More chip seal work coming this month, alternative routes planned
Additional closures for Stockton Hill Road project
Roadwork alert: Look out on Louise today and Friday
North Sixth Street closed Thursday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State