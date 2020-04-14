Kingman road closures planned

KINGMAN – Eastern Street will see two closures Thursday, April 16 for asphalt repairs. The first will take place from 6 a.m. to noon between Detroit and Calumet avenues. There will be no through access on Eastern, and access to the south side of Interstate 40 will only be from Hualapai Mountain Road. North- side interstate access will be from Airway Avenue.

The second closure is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Airfield and Berry avenues. It will include a detour, and Broudy Drive will be closed at Eastern.

Information provided by the City of Kingman