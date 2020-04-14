OFFERS
Letter | A big thank you

Originally Published: April 14, 2020 12:39 p.m.

Editor,

A big thank you to not just the health professionals during this coronavirus crisis, but also to the grocery store, pharmacy and essential store employees doing their best for the customers in dangerous circumstances.

Not a big thank you to the banking management who keeps only drive-through service open, forcing customers to wait in extremely long lines for service when tellers could operate behind protective glass partitions and barriers safer than grocery and essential store employees.

Ruth Copeland

Kingman

