Letter | A big thank you
Originally Published: April 14, 2020 12:39 p.m.
Editor,
A big thank you to not just the health professionals during this coronavirus crisis, but also to the grocery store, pharmacy and essential store employees doing their best for the customers in dangerous circumstances.
Not a big thank you to the banking management who keeps only drive-through service open, forcing customers to wait in extremely long lines for service when tellers could operate behind protective glass partitions and barriers safer than grocery and essential store employees.
Ruth Copeland
Kingman
Most Read
- Kingman Police Department: serious injuries suffered in altercation at Sakura
- Kingman records 8 new coronavirus cases, bringing Mohave County total to 45
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s assistance
- Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce handling Beale Celebrations rentals
- Dear Abby
- 5 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kingman on April 10
- COVID-19 cases rise to 30 in Mohave County
- Hunt for new County Manager began
- Kingman man gets 4 years for theft of cash-filled suitcase
- Kingman receives more than an inch of rain April 12-13
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Update: Coronavirus cases grow to 7 in Mohave County; some Kingman library patrons warned to watch for symptoms
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Mohave County COVID-19 case triggers executive order regarding business closures
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Fifth Positive Case of COVID-19 in Mohave County Confirmed
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- First positive COVID-19 case reported in Kingman
- KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: