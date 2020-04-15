OFFERS
Coronavirus case count continues to rise in Mohave County

There are now 51 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mohave County, including 29 in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: April 15, 2020 3:22 p.m.

KINGMAN -- Another case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Kingman on Wednesday afternoon, April 14.

The individual, an adult age 20-44, is in isolation and recovering at home, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health. Mohave County public health nurses are initiating a contact investigation.

It’s the 51st case confirmed in Mohave County, where the first case was discovered on Tuesday, March 24.

Kingman has the most cases with 29, including 18 positive tests over the past four days. Lake Havasu City has recorded 17 cases, while four have been logged in Bullhead City. Two deaths from COVID-19 complications have been recorded in the county, both adults over age 65 with underlying medical conditions in the Lake Havasu City service area.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 771 Mohave County residents have been tested for the virus.

Statewide, AZDHS reports 3,962 cases and 142 deaths from the virus. Nationwide, nearly 650,000 cases and 30,000 deaths have been logged.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

