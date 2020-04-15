Three more coronavirus cases reported in Kingman

KINGMAN - Three new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Kingman area, bringing the total number of local cases to 27 .

According to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, which announced the positive test results the evening of Tuesday, April 14, each case is linked to another known case of COVID-19. The department also announced another confirmed case in Lake Havasu City early Wednesday, April 15, bringing the total in the county to 49.

The new Kingman cases include two patients in the 20-44 age range, and one aged 55-64. According to MCDPH, all three are in isolation and recovering at home. The new Lake Havasu case involves a patient age 65 or older who is hospitalized.

The number of cases in the Kingman area has been growing, with 16 positive tests revealed between Sunday, April 12 and Tuesday, April 14.

There are now 27 cases in the Kingman service area, 17 in the Lake Havasu City service area and four in the Bullhead City service area. Two county residents have died from complications from the coronavirus. According to the Arizona Department of Health Service, 752 Mohave County residents have been tested for the virus. No information is made available about how many county residents have recovered from the virus.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 3,806 confirmed cases and 131 deaths as of 9 a.m., Wednesday April 15. Nationwide, nearly 3,000 deaths were reported on Tuesday, April 14, raising the toll in the U.S. to over 26,000.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

(This story was changed to add the new Lake Havasu City case reported on Wednesday morning, April 15.)