City of Kingman wants to hear from bicyclists

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman wants to know what local routes and trails are frequented by and favorites of bicycling enthusiasts.

The city intends to utilize submissions on the city and the Parks Department’s Facebook pages for Bike Month, which is observed in May. Those wishing to participate have only to send a few bits of information to the city by April 30.

Participants are required to provide their name, age and how long they’ve been riding; a picture of them riding or of the view along a favorite route; and why they bike, be it for exercising, commuting or social interaction.

People are also asked to describe their favorite route and why it is their favorite, including street addresses, trailheads, landmarks, length and terrain.

The information above should be sent to bmatthews@cityofkingman.gov.

Information provided by the City of Kingman