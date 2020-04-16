City of Kingman wants to hear from bicyclists
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman wants to know what local routes and trails are frequented by and favorites of bicycling enthusiasts.
The city intends to utilize submissions on the city and the Parks Department’s Facebook pages for Bike Month, which is observed in May. Those wishing to participate have only to send a few bits of information to the city by April 30.
Participants are required to provide their name, age and how long they’ve been riding; a picture of them riding or of the view along a favorite route; and why they bike, be it for exercising, commuting or social interaction.
People are also asked to describe their favorite route and why it is their favorite, including street addresses, trailheads, landmarks, length and terrain.
The information above should be sent to bmatthews@cityofkingman.gov.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Coronavirus case count continues to rise in Mohave County
- Kingman Police Department: serious injuries suffered in altercation at Sakura
- Kingman records 8 new coronavirus cases, bringing Mohave County total to 45
- Three more coronavirus cases reported in Kingman
- Mohave County ponders how to report new coronavirus cases
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s assistance
- Mohave County logs 50th COVID-19 case
- ‘Orchestrated by God’: Kingman customer service representative makes a call, saves a life
- City of Kingman implements budget cuts due to COVID-19
- Kingman road closures planned
- Mohave County declares state of emergency
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Update: Coronavirus cases grow to 7 in Mohave County; some Kingman library patrons warned to watch for symptoms
- Mohave County COVID-19 case triggers executive order regarding business closures
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mohave County
- Fifth Positive Case of COVID-19 in Mohave County Confirmed
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- First positive COVID-19 case reported in Kingman
- KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
- Mohave County health director responds to coronavirus questions
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: