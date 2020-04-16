Four-wheel Drive Wedding:When life gives you a pandemic as a wedding gift

So were they always planning to get married in a jeep in the desert?

No. The plan was for a big wedding at their own house in Kingman, with over 100 people in attendance. Crystal and Levi Anderson wanted the cake, the catering, the dance – “the whole thing,” Crystal said – but the coronavirus pandemic had its own plans, forcing them to be inventive. They don’t think they will regret the experience.

“We definitely turned lemons into lemonade with our special day,” the bride said. “It was amazing, incredible and stress-free.”

But before they had the time of their lives with a group of friends at their four-wheel drive wedding, there were a lot of tears, Crystal recalled with a laugh. And the wedding was almost canceled.

They almost lost hope when Las Vegas shut down due to the virus, and family members started to call concerned about canceled flights.



“Levi and I did not want to cause harm to our loved ones,” Crystal said. “We have seen many things being affected around the world and decided it would be selfish of us to proceed. We have a grandfather with multiple sclerosis, a 95-year-old great-grandma, and friends with low immune systems.”

So, with the wedding date set for Saturday, April 11, they had to come up with a different plan.

“We called up my brother and closest friends and shared our ideas,” Crystal said. “My brother got ordained, and Levi and I rushed to the courthouse in fear it would shut down to the public to get our marriage license. Friends got their trucks together and we all rushed out to the trail worried those might get shut down, also.”



Crystal and Levi met when she worked for The Kingman Miner. They were friends for a long while, then Levi left Kingman and came back. He has three children – Jaxon, 5, Teegan, 6, and Khloe, 10, whom Crystal considers a miracle since she is not able to have children.

“He blessed me with something I could never have,” she said.

They fell in love when they had nothing, both after ugly divorces. All they had was a Jeep, but that turned out to be enough.

“We never thought to get married in it,” Crystal said.

The jeep, “Groot,” was rebuilt by Crystal’s dad, who owned a body shop. The fully customized 1991 Jeep Wrangler was his pride and joy.

“My little brother learned how to drive in it,” Crystal said. “My dad passed away in 2015 and I inherited the Jeep. Levi and I found it was the foundation of memories we have created in our relationship and as a family.”

Levi proposed on Christmas 2019 when the whole family was in Disneyland. “As cheesy as it is, he takes my breath way,” Crystal said. “And he always knows how to make me smile. I find so much happiness in him.” They were married in the high desert, standing on their Jeep, with their kids and a few friends.

They even got a short rain storm – a wedding confetti. They’ll hold off on a honeymoon until the pandemic is over. For now, it will be a camping trip in the outdoors at Burro Creek near Wikieup.

“Some day when we are old and gray, we will look back at all this and share these stories with our grandkids and their kids about how the world was going mad,” Crystal said. “I know our kids will always remember the shelves in the grocery stores being empty, the toilet paper scare, the mask on everyone’s face, and the sound of the President’s voice on TV. We still managed to share happiness in a dark time.”