Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 16
KUSD plans a virtual graduation

While the coronavirus pandemic has caused the cancellation of graduation ceremonies in the Kingman Unified School District next month, a special virtual ceremony is being planned. (Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 16, 2020 5:31 p.m.

KINGMAN – Despite a pandemic and closed schools, Kingman Unified School District is determined to give the Class of 2020 a memorable graduation ceremony, KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner reported at a virtual meeting of the governing board on Tuesday, April 14.

“We did come to the determination,” Dorner said about her meeting with representatives from Kingman High and Lee Williams High School, “to do a virtual ceremony that will be streamed the evenings of May 18 and 20.”

Dorner promised KUSD will go above and beyond to keep the pomp, circumstance and traditions in the ceremony that have developed over the years.

“We are going to celebrate our students not only at the same level as any other ceremony, but we will raise above it,” she said.

The schools will pre-record valedictorian and class presidents’ speeches in caps and gowns delivered on a stage at the football field, where the commencement would normally take place. A professional photographer will take a photo of each student, who will come to the field one at a time or in small groups to ensure social distancing. It will take several weeks to rotate all the students through, but the plan is each student will receive her or his diploma on-stage in a cap and gown.

“All of those pictures will be merged together and video-streamed,” Dorner said. “It will be super exciting even though we will not have a large crowd there. All the pieces will be there and all the students will be celebrated to make sure they feel special.”

KUSD is also thinking about holding an actual graduation ceremony for those would like to come back later in the summer or fall.

“We also will hold senior award nights for both schools with prerecorded messages from scholarship donors and recipients announced,” Dorner said.

