Mohave County records another COVID-19 case

KINGMAN – Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Bullhead City Service area, the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced late Friday afternoon, April 17.

The patient is an adult over age 65 who is hospitalized with complications from the virus. County public health nurses will be conducting a contact investigation. It is not yet known if the case is travel-related, linked to another case, or the result of community spread.

There have now been 52 positive cases in the county – 29 in the Kingman service area, 18 in Lake Havasu City, and five in Bullhead City. The first positive test was recorded on Tuesday, March 24. Twenty-three of the 52 cases have been logged since Saturday, April 11.

To date, there been two deaths from COVID-19 in the county. Both were Lake Havasu City-area residents over age 65 who had underlying health conditions.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 837 Mohave County residents have been tested for the virus. Information on the number of patients who have recovered is not available.

Kingman Regional Medical Center reports conducting 383 tests for COVID-19. Of those, 343 returned negative, and 23 tests were positive for COVID-19, with three of those patients requiring hospitalization.

Statewide, AZDHS has logged 4,507 cases and 169 deaths. Nationwide, more than 750,000 cases and 36,000 deaths have been recorded.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.