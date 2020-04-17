OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, April 17
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County records another COVID-19 case

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: April 17, 2020 5:01 p.m.

KINGMAN – Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Bullhead City Service area, the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced late Friday afternoon, April 17.

The patient is an adult over age 65 who is hospitalized with complications from the virus. County public health nurses will be conducting a contact investigation. It is not yet known if the case is travel-related, linked to another case, or the result of community spread.

There have now been 52 positive cases in the county – 29 in the Kingman service area, 18 in Lake Havasu City, and five in Bullhead City. The first positive test was recorded on Tuesday, March 24. Twenty-three of the 52 cases have been logged since Saturday, April 11.

To date, there been two deaths from COVID-19 in the county. Both were Lake Havasu City-area residents over age 65 who had underlying health conditions.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 837 Mohave County residents have been tested for the virus. Information on the number of patients who have recovered is not available.

Kingman Regional Medical Center reports conducting 383 tests for COVID-19. Of those, 343 returned negative, and 23 tests were positive for COVID-19, with three of those patients requiring hospitalization.

Statewide, AZDHS has logged 4,507 cases and 169 deaths. Nationwide, more than 750,000 cases and 36,000 deaths have been recorded.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Coronavirus case count continues to rise in Mohave County
COVID-19 cases rise to 30 in Mohave County
5 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kingman on April 10
Mohave County logs 50th COVID-19 case
Mohave County records 8th case of coronvirus
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State