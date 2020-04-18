Come and Get It: Due to COVID-19, to-go orders are the order of the day

In-house dining services were suspended with an executive order by Gov. Doug Ducey in late March, but many local restaurants remain open, balancing service to the community with trying to stay afloat.

Rhonda Chapman, owner and manager at Calico’s Restaurant at 418 W. Beale St. in downtown Kingman, said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted her restaurant to the tune of 95%.

“Business is down that much. This is usually our busy time with tourists and everything, so we bank our money for the winter during this time,” she said. “Restaurants work off of a slim, slim profit margin. They’re taking a big hit, especially the people who have to pay rent. I’m lucky that I own my building, otherwise, we probably wouldn’t make it either.”

The coronavirus pandemic has also affected Lanzisero’s Family Restaurant and Bar, 710 Eastern St., but not necessarily in the manner one may think.

General Manager Matthew Reynolds explained that the new Kingman establishment, which offers American and Italian food, actually opened its doors about a month early to help the community. The family is from Burbank, California, but considers Mohave County home. Before the pandemic hit, Reynolds said the time was right to open a restaurant in Kingman.

But then the coronavirus pandemic entered the fold, and Reynolds said the need for food, and for another Kingman restaurant, was even greater than before. The restaurant was getting calls from community members even before it opened, fielding questions from people concerned about where they would get their next meals as grocery store stocks were depleted.

“So we decided to open earlier than we expected just so we could help the community out,” Reynolds said, adding that the Kingman community has “done a lot of good for us over the last 10 years, so we just wanted to give back.”

Calico’s closed for a brief time when the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns began in order to “catch a breath and regroup,” Chapman explained. The restaurant used that time to create a smaller menu consisting of local favorites in an effort to not waste food, and then reopened.



Calico’s remains open for carry-out and delivery service through apps like Postmates. However, the family restaurant is now entirely operating off of Chapman-family power. Chapman has had to furlough all 31 of her employees, meaning her and her family members are handling all orders. Luckily, Chapman said she is a working manager who can perform all duties at the restaurant, as can her son.

“We’re lucky that way,” she said.

The same can be said for Lanzisero’s, which also created a to-go menu and offers carry-out, curbside pickup and free delivery services to the Kingman area. But employment considerations paired with the pandemic posed problems for Lanzisero’s as well.

Reynolds said “talent is everything” when building a staff, and that his restaurant began gearing up for the process as early as January. Lanzisero’s found its talented staff, but unfortunately, had to push back starting dates due to the pandemic.

“The scary thing is there is no clear timeline for this,” Reynolds said.

“Mark the manager” at Ma & Pa’s Hot Rod Café said the restaurant has been touched by the pandemic as well. He added that Hot Rod Café is currently running a skeleton crew.

“We’re just not doing the orders we normally do,” he said. “It’s affected us badly. We’re in the hole.”

However, the manager did note that the restaurant’s priority is keeping everyone in the community safe.

Chapman said she has also applied for stimulus money, but “hasn’t heard a word” from those in the know about the allocation of funds. Chapman said she needs to know if she’ll be able to open in a few weeks, and if so, whether she will have the funds to bring back her full staff.

Calico’s is also utilizing the down time to revamp its cleaning and sanitization procedures, as well as to complete a minor indoor facelift. New wallpaper, repainted buffet stations and tile will greet customers once things get back to normal. Until then, Calico’s and other Kingman restaurants need a hand.

“They’ve been very good at ordering to-go,” Chapman said of customers. “They’ve been helping us that way, and I would just say to keep on repeating that.”

Reynolds reminded community members to keep a level head and support local businesses. He added that “better times are ahead.”

“Support local is the biggest thing we can do, and not just us, I’m talking about everyone,” Reynolds said. “I think we just need to stay together and stay local as a community. As long as we band together, we can get through this.”