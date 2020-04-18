Mohave County COVID-19 case count reaches 54

KINGMAN – Three new coronavirus cases – one each in the Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City service areas – have been confirmed in Mohave County.

The Bullhead City patient is an adult over age 65 who is hospitalized with complications from COVID-19. The Kingman and Lake Havasu cases involve adults aged 20-44 who are in isolation and recovering at home.

Contact investigations have been initiated by county health nurses, and it is not yet known if the new cases were contracted due to travel, contact with another known patient, or as a result of general spread of the virus through the community.

There are now 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and two deaths, both adults over age 65 in the Lake Havasu area.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 865 county residents have been tested for the disease. The number of persons who have recovered is not available in Arizona.

Kingman Regional Medical Center reported Saturday it has conducted 383 tests, with 343 negative results and 23 confirmed cases. Results are pending from an additional 17 tests conducted at KRMC. Three patients have been hospitalized.

Statewide, AZDHS reports 4,719 cases and 177 deaths as of 4 p.m. Saturday, April 18.

Nationwide, more than 700,000 confirmed cases have been recorded, and the death toll is approaching 40,000.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.