OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 19
Weather  44.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County COVID-19 case count reaches 54

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: April 18, 2020 6:14 p.m.

KINGMAN – Three new coronavirus cases – one each in the Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City service areas – have been confirmed in Mohave County.

The Bullhead City patient is an adult over age 65 who is hospitalized with complications from COVID-19. The Kingman and Lake Havasu cases involve adults aged 20-44 who are in isolation and recovering at home.

Contact investigations have been initiated by county health nurses, and it is not yet known if the new cases were contracted due to travel, contact with another known patient, or as a result of general spread of the virus through the community.

There are now 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and two deaths, both adults over age 65 in the Lake Havasu area.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 865 county residents have been tested for the disease. The number of persons who have recovered is not available in Arizona.

Kingman Regional Medical Center reported Saturday it has conducted 383 tests, with 343 negative results and 23 confirmed cases. Results are pending from an additional 17 tests conducted at KRMC. Three patients have been hospitalized.

Statewide, AZDHS reports 4,719 cases and 177 deaths as of 4 p.m. Saturday, April 18.

Nationwide, more than 700,000 confirmed cases have been recorded, and the death toll is approaching 40,000.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County records another COVID-19 case
COVID-19 cases rise to 30 in Mohave County
Second Mohave County resident dies from coronavirus
Coronavirus case count continues to rise in Mohave County
Mohave County logs 50th COVID-19 case
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State