COVID-19 poses election dilemma
KINGMAN – August 4, 2020 is the date of the upcoming primary election, with state, county, city and special district races all on one ballot.
Mohave County District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson, speaking at a board of supervisors meeting on Friday, April 17, wanted to know if, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a chance to move to an all-mail election.
The polls could still be open for those who are worried their ballots will not be counted, and prefer to drop them off personally, he suggested.
“I had not thought about that question,” said county Public Health Director Denise Burley said when addressed by Johnson.
But Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin pointed out that neither the public health director nor the board of supervisors has the power to make the August election mail-in only. That would be prohibited by law, he said.
“Only cities, towns and special districts are able to hold all-mail elections,” Esplin explained. “That would have to be a legislative change” to be decided by the state. However, he pointed out, voters can sign up for early voting and choose to receive their ballot by mail.
Esplin said county Elections Direction Allen Tempert will soon be seeking money from the board to advertise early voting since some people declare they are afraid to go to polling places to vote.
The Elections Department is already making arrangements at the polling places, thinking about the safety of voters and staff, Esplin said.
