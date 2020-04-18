Distance learning going well in Kingman Unified School District

KINGMAN – The pandemic will not prevent anyone from graduating or advancing to the next grade, according to Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Gretchen Dorner, who noted that the distance learning adopted in the school district after schools were ordered closed in March has gone well.

She described a “flurry of activity” in her report to the school board at its Tuesday, April 14 virtual meeting. “We sent quite a few letters to the community,” Dorner said. “Every student in the district was called multiple times.”

KUSD is happy with how virtual and distance learning worked out at all levels – elementary school, middle school and high school, Dorner said. She told the Miner on Thursday, April 16 that COVID-19 will not affect anyone’s promotion to the next grade.

To be promoted, students need to demonstrate proficiency, she explained. If someone was not to be promoted, the school and the student would have known before the pandemic started.

“For example, for elementary schools, we know as early as January,” Dorner said. “Also, for some students distance learning turned out to be an important opportunity to work closely with their teachers to finish the year.”

The same applies to high school seniors, whose promotion relies on many elements, Dorner said, including final exams, periodic assessment tests and capstone projects.

“We won’t hold anyone back,” Dorner explained, adding that there might be students in the district who will not be promoted, but their situation is not related to the current health crisis.