Mohave County COVID-19 cases to peak in about a week

KINGMAN – What does a reopening of the economy in Mohave County look like? That’s what the Mohave County Board of Supervisors asked county Public Health Director Denise Burley on Friday, April 17.

“We will learn a lot in the next 10-14 days,” Burley said, responding to questions regarding reopening businesses. “I look at our case numbers to check where we are. Maricopa [County] was set to start to peak yesterday and our data suggests that we are somewhere seven-to-10 days behind.”

That means that, according to the model being followed by the county, Mohave County would experience its peak in about 10 days, Burley said.

“And then we would need another 14 days after that,” asked Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3, referring to the guidelines for the first phase for reopening states issued by President Donald Trump on Thursday, April, 16.



“Correct,” Burley replied.

Another, recurring topic was the availability of test kits for COVID-19.

“Do we have enough testing kits available at the hospitals,” Johnson asked. “A lot of people are worried that hospitals are not testing enough and send people home to quarantine who might have it.”

Burley replied that no local hospital informed Public Health about test shortages.

“A lot of tests are coming back negative,” Burley said. “So we are just fortunate in that respect.”

At the same time, the department will look into helping to expand testing to private providers, Burley promised. She said her department is working with Arizona District 5 Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), who secured “some additional resources” for tests and is in touch with the hospitals to get an understanding of what they need.

“We will be reaching out to smaller providers and health clinics checking if they need test kits and reporting back to Biasiucci,” Burley said.

She added the local hospitals are “still in a good position to address any kind of surge” of COVID-19 cases. The expected shipment of PPE [personal protective equipment] containing 500,000 face masks is expected any day now.

Burley said the meetings between Public Health and hospitals, first responders and elected officials will be reduced to two per week starting next week. The new schedule is Mondays and Thursdays at 1 p.m.

The change prompted the board to align their own special meetings with the aforementioned, agreeing to reduce and reschedule meetings for noon on Mondays and Thursdays.

The board approved of the change 4-0, with Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 absent.