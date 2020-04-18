OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 19
Weather  44.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County COVID-19 cases to peak in about a week

Mohave County District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson quizzed county Public Health Director Denise Burley about the steps to be taken to reopen the county economy when the stay-at-home order is lifted. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson quizzed county Public Health Director Denise Burley about the steps to be taken to reopen the county economy when the stay-at-home order is lifted. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 18, 2020 6:35 p.m.

KINGMAN – What does a reopening of the economy in Mohave County look like? That’s what the Mohave County Board of Supervisors asked county Public Health Director Denise Burley on Friday, April 17.

“We will learn a lot in the next 10-14 days,” Burley said, responding to questions regarding reopening businesses. “I look at our case numbers to check where we are. Maricopa [County] was set to start to peak yesterday and our data suggests that we are somewhere seven-to-10 days behind.”

That means that, according to the model being followed by the county, Mohave County would experience its peak in about 10 days, Burley said.

“And then we would need another 14 days after that,” asked Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3, referring to the guidelines for the first phase for reopening states issued by President Donald Trump on Thursday, April, 16.

“Correct,” Burley replied.

Another, recurring topic was the availability of test kits for COVID-19.

“Do we have enough testing kits available at the hospitals,” Johnson asked. “A lot of people are worried that hospitals are not testing enough and send people home to quarantine who might have it.”

Burley replied that no local hospital informed Public Health about test shortages.

“A lot of tests are coming back negative,” Burley said. “So we are just fortunate in that respect.”

At the same time, the department will look into helping to expand testing to private providers, Burley promised. She said her department is working with Arizona District 5 Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), who secured “some additional resources” for tests and is in touch with the hospitals to get an understanding of what they need.

“We will be reaching out to smaller providers and health clinics checking if they need test kits and reporting back to Biasiucci,” Burley said.

She added the local hospitals are “still in a good position to address any kind of surge” of COVID-19 cases. The expected shipment of PPE [personal protective equipment] containing 500,000 face masks is expected any day now.

Burley said the meetings between Public Health and hospitals, first responders and elected officials will be reduced to two per week starting next week. The new schedule is Mondays and Thursdays at 1 p.m.

The change prompted the board to align their own special meetings with the aforementioned, agreeing to reduce and reschedule meetings for noon on Mondays and Thursdays.

The board approved of the change 4-0, with Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 absent.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County Health Director: Patient counts slow, hospitals have plenty of beds
Mohave County officials seek isolation location
Mohave County Health Director: No virus ‘hot spots’ in Mohave County
Mohave County coronavirus Q and A
Health Director: Pandemic may peak in Mohave County in late April
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State