Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 19
Mohave County may ask police to enforce business compliance

Mohave County Department of Public Health is receiving an increasing number of complaints regarding noncompliance with the governor’s executive orders. (Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 18, 2020 5:59 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Department of Public Health is receiving an increasing number of complaints regarding noncompliance with the governor’s executive orders, Public Health Director Denise Burley told the board of supervisors Wednesday, April 15.

“Most of them are about businesses not complying with the non-essential/essential service requirements,” Burley said, referring to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey requiring non-essential businesses to close to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Until now, Public Health was relying on its staff to engage with the business owners, Burley said. The staff went out and talked to the owners, helping them understand that they are not an essential service. “Most businesses are not in that category, of course,” Burley said, but the governor’s guidelines are changing. As an example, Burley said Goodwill is now allowed to open, and thrift shops are also opening following the same guidance, she said.

She said following up on complaints is becoming more and more time consuming, and soon, Public Health will need assistance from its law enforcement partners.

“We ourselves don’t have the authority to enforce the governor’s order,” Burley said of her department.

She said she would like for the cities in Mohave County and their law enforcement agencies to step up and “own that responsibility.” At the same time, she acknowledged that it would be difficult for the police to stop by each business to educate people.

The Miner asked what type of businesses have been violating, or are have been accused of violating, the governor’s order, but did not receive an answer.

