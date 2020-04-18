Mohave County treasurer: State law requires property tax payments to be made by Friday, May 1
KINGMAN – COVID-19 andemic or no COVID-19 pandemic, Mohave County second-half property taxes are due on Friday, May 1.
According to a news release issued by the Mohave County Treasurer’s Office, the collection of property taxes enable the county to provide vital services such as law enforcement, fire and health services.
“These services are more important than ever during these unprecedented and difficult times,” the county wrote in the release.
Per Arizona Revised Statutes §42-18052, second half property taxes are currently due and become delinquent after 5 p.m. on May 1.
Penalties and interest may apply if taxes are not paid prior to that date.
Mohave County Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox said the county is prevented by law from extending the deadline.
“I realize that many taxpayers in Mohave County are struggling financially and experiencing economic uncertainty during these difficult times,” Landa Cox said in the release.
“Unfortunately,” she continued, “Arizona Revised Statutes does not grant the county treasurer any authority to postpone delinquency deadlines or remove penalties or interest.”
Cox implemented modified operations on March 23 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including social distancing measures to limit face-to-face contact with the public.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Treasurer’s Office will not be hosting satellite offices in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City for 2019 second-half property tax payments this year.
The office will continue to serve the public through phone and by email.
Payments can be made online or via the U.S. Postal Service.
Also, drop boxes are located at the front of of the county administration buildings in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.
Information provided by Mohave County
