A third Mohave County residents dies from COVID-19

KINGMAN – Another Mohave County resident has died from complications of COVID-19.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced the death, the third in the county, on Sunday, April 19. All three deaths have involved adults over age 65 who were hospitalized in Lake Havasu City.

According to the health department, the case resulting in the most recent death was not travel-related, nor associated with another known case of the coronavirus, meaning it was contracted through the general spread of the virus in the community.

Two additional cases were announced the morning of Monday, April 20 -- one in the Lake Havasu City service area and one in the Bullhead City Services area.

In both cases, the individuals are in the 65 and older age range, isolated and recovering at home. The Lake Havasu City case is epidemiologically-linked to another case. It is not known at this time if the Bullhead City case is travel-related, epidemiologically-linked to another case, or the result of community spread. Mohave County Department of Public health will soon initiate a contact investigation.

There have now been 57 confirmed cases of the virus in the county, including 30 in the Kingman service area, 21 in the Lake Havasu City service area and six in the Bullhead City service area.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 931 county residents have been tested for the virus. Kingman Regional Medical Center has tested 413 of those individuals, with 374 negative test results and 24 confirmed positive cases, including three hospitalizations. As of noon Monday, April 20 there were 15 test results pending at KRMC.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 4,929 cases and 184 deaths on Monday morning. Nationwide, the death toll now exceeds 40,000 with more than 750,000 confirmed cases. More than 70,000 Americans have recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.