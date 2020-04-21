50th anniversary of Earth Day to be observed online April 22

KINGMAN – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Earth Day will be observed online this year.

A cyber celebration is set for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Participants will hear from local leaders and learn how to fight climate change. There is no charge to participate.

Visit www.NAZCCA.org to find links to participate in the celebration. You will be given the option to take part via Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Earth Day Live or ZOOM.

Information provided by Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance