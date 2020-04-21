Airplane Parking: Kingman Municipal Airport could provide storage for idled air fleets

The coronavirus pandemic has put airlines in a tricky spot in that they must find space to store their grounded planes. While many airlines are “paying through the nose” to keep planes at larger facilities, Kingman Municipal Airport General Manager Steve Johnston said Kingman is uniquely situated to play a role in the process.

Johnston said airlines parked their planes wherever they were at two to three weeks ago. Many are “paying through the nose” to do so or to utilize large facilities. Aside from the expense, Johnston explained that due to Federal Aviation Administration regulations, the number of planes that can be parked at a single facility or airport is not as high as one might think.

“What it means basically is you can’t just park airplanes up against the runway or against the taxiways,” he said. “They have to be farther back. That really kind of makes it hard in any long-term sense to store airplanes.”

And so Kingman Municipal Airport is preparing for increased interest in its airplane storage capabilities. The airport manager explained that within three to four months, planes will start being moved into long-term storage. Enter what Johnston calls “quasi taxilanes” currently under construction that will enable the airport to properly transport a larger number of planes for storage.

The four taxilanes are about a mile long combined, and the Public Works Department is handling the project in-house. Johnston said the airport is a “self-sufficient” enterprise fund, which means it does not use tax dollars. Most of the airport’s income, Johnston explained, actually comes from airplane storage.

The condition planes will be in while stored largely depends on the airline, Johnston said. Some may remain intact, while others may eventually be taken apart in order to sell parts of value, such as engines and landing gear.

While some larger airports have storage rates of just less than $1,000 per month, jets can be stored at Kingman’s airport for approximately $250 a month. The airport’s airplane storage rates have remained the same for a number of years. However, Johnston explained that re-evaluating those rates requires comparison to other airports, and that now is not a wise time to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We anticipate that if we park them judiciously, we’re figuring we could probably get about 80-some airplanes in there,” Johnston said.

Kingman Municipal Airport and Kingman Airline Services are already fielding interest.

“We’re anticipating at some point someone will want to park airplanes here,” Johnston said. “There aren’t a whole lot of airports like ours where they can do that.”

In fact, this past weekend saw three jets arrive to the airport for storage.

Also in the works at the airport is a discussion on how to utilize the $69,000 it is set to receive courtesy of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. It may be used to market the airport for airplane storage.

Johnston said the FAA created formulas at its Washington, D.C. headquarters to determine the amount of CARE money airports would receive. A significant component of that formula was airport size and whether passenger services are offered.

“There was no opportunity for any kind of input from airports, or even FAA regional offices,” Johnston said. “This was all dreamed up back in Washington, D.C. Time was of the essence, and they moved on it.”

How that money is used largely depends on the FAA.

“They’ve allocated this money; now the question is what can we use it for and what are the rules behind it,” Johnston said. “I’m sure that will all pop up within the next two or three weeks.”

From there, airport management will decide whether to add the money to a grant, or use it to encourage people and airlines to store their planes in Kingman.