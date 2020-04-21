County records 3rd coronavirus death

KINGMAN – A third death has been recorded and seven new cases of coronavirus were logged in Mohave County between Sunday, April 19 and 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.

The death – all three have been in the Lake Havasu City service area – was announced on Sunday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health. It involved a patient over age 65 who contracted COVID-19 through the general spread of the virus in the community.

There have now been 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 33 in the Kingman service area, 22 in the Lake Havasu service area, and six in the Bullhead City service area. The number of patients who have recovered from the virus is not tabulated in Arizona.

According to the county health department, the outbreak is now expected to peak in Mohave County the first week of May or later.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting Tuesday that it had tested 422 individuals. Of those tests, 401 were returned negative and 25 positive tests were confirmed, with three patients hospitalized. Results are still pending from 21 tests.

Statewide, the Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting 5,251 cases and 208 deaths through 3 p.m. Tuesday. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting 809,706 cases and 45,113 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.