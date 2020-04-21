OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 21
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

County records 3rd coronavirus death

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: April 21, 2020 5:14 p.m.

KINGMAN – A third death has been recorded and seven new cases of coronavirus were logged in Mohave County between Sunday, April 19 and 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.

The death – all three have been in the Lake Havasu City service area – was announced on Sunday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health. It involved a patient over age 65 who contracted COVID-19 through the general spread of the virus in the community.

There have now been 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 33 in the Kingman service area, 22 in the Lake Havasu service area, and six in the Bullhead City service area. The number of patients who have recovered from the virus is not tabulated in Arizona.

According to the county health department, the outbreak is now expected to peak in Mohave County the first week of May or later.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting Tuesday that it had tested 422 individuals. Of those tests, 401 were returned negative and 25 positive tests were confirmed, with three patients hospitalized. Results are still pending from 21 tests.

Statewide, the Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting 5,251 cases and 208 deaths through 3 p.m. Tuesday. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting 809,706 cases and 45,113 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County records another COVID-19 case
Coronavirus case count continues to rise in Mohave County
COVID-19 cases rise to 30 in Mohave County
5 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kingman on April 10
Mohave County records 8th case of coronvirus
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State