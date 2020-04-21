‘Essential’ businesses spark debate at supervisors’ meeting

KINGMAN – Which businesses should be open and which should be closed during the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a contentious issue at the April 20 Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Chairwoman Jean Bishop stated she is receiving numerous calls about animal groomers asking why some are operating and others are not. Bishop requested clarification from the county Department of Public Health.

“They can stay open if they are licensed kennels or if they sell pet food,” replied Public Health Director Denise Burley. “But purely grooming – no.”

“So if my barber has a vending machine, I can go get a haircut,” asked Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5.

The policy also seemed unfair to District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius, who said that does sound “very arbitrary” and unfair to similar businesses that can’t stay open because they don’t sell food.

“We need to get our act together,” Angius said, also calling for clearer policies when it comes to parks. She pointed out that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s office relies on local authorities to make such decisions. While residents are being officially encouraged to enjoy local parks to get some fresh air, certain park facilities, such as restrooms, are not available to the public.

Gould asked if the community parks the county runs are open and learned they remain open with certain areas such as picnic ramadas designed to accommodate groups of 10 and more being temporarily unavailable.

Burley explained her department works closely with and relies heavily on the County Attorney’s Office when considering which businesses should be open and which should be closed.

“We know environmental health. We deal with food, restaurants, kennels,” Burley said, but for things beyond their area of expertise they consult with the attorney.

Angius also pressed for more information on positive COVID-19 cases, saying the lack of information and unclear policies undermines public trust.