OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 21
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

‘Essential’ businesses spark debate at supervisors’ meeting

Jean Bishop, chairwoman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, questioned county Department of Public Health officials on Monday, April 20, about why some dog grooming businesses are allowed to stay open during the pandemic, while others have been made to close. (Miner file photo)

Jean Bishop, chairwoman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, questioned county Department of Public Health officials on Monday, April 20, about why some dog grooming businesses are allowed to stay open during the pandemic, while others have been made to close. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 21, 2020 5:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – Which businesses should be open and which should be closed during the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a contentious issue at the April 20 Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Chairwoman Jean Bishop stated she is receiving numerous calls about animal groomers asking why some are operating and others are not. Bishop requested clarification from the county Department of Public Health.

“They can stay open if they are licensed kennels or if they sell pet food,” replied Public Health Director Denise Burley. “But purely grooming – no.”

“So if my barber has a vending machine, I can go get a haircut,” asked Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5.

The policy also seemed unfair to District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius, who said that does sound “very arbitrary” and unfair to similar businesses that can’t stay open because they don’t sell food.

“We need to get our act together,” Angius said, also calling for clearer policies when it comes to parks. She pointed out that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s office relies on local authorities to make such decisions. While residents are being officially encouraged to enjoy local parks to get some fresh air, certain park facilities, such as restrooms, are not available to the public.

Gould asked if the community parks the county runs are open and learned they remain open with certain areas such as picnic ramadas designed to accommodate groups of 10 and more being temporarily unavailable.

Burley explained her department works closely with and relies heavily on the County Attorney’s Office when considering which businesses should be open and which should be closed.

“We know environmental health. We deal with food, restaurants, kennels,” Burley said, but for things beyond their area of expertise they consult with the attorney.

Angius also pressed for more information on positive COVID-19 cases, saying the lack of information and unclear policies undermines public trust.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County Health Director: No virus ‘hot spots’ in Mohave County
Mohave County Health Director: Patient counts slow, hospitals have plenty of beds
Mohave County to change meeting methods due to virus
Mohave County Supervisors ponder parks during pandemic
Mohave County ponders how to report new coronavirus cases
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State